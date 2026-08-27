Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase sits out practice after knee issue

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase did not practice on Wednesday, one day after an injury that he called a "hyperextension" of his left knee. HT Image

Chase said on Tuesday that he was not concerned about the injury and would be able to play if there was a game Wednesday. The Bengals had a light practice without pads, with wide receiver Dohnte Meyers getting reps with the first- team offense in Chase's place, according to reports.

Head coach Zac Taylor said the Bengals' starters will not play in the preseason finale on Friday against the host Philadelphia Eagles. Taylor deferred to Chase's comments on Tuesday on his status. Cincinnati opens the season on Sept. 13 against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chase, 26, was hurt as he fell to the turf while trying to catch a deep pass from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. He stayed on the ground for a few seconds before trainers came out to examine him. He left the field but stayed on the sideline for the remainder of practice, The Athletic reported.

"I think Cincinnati had a scare today," he later told reporters.

He told Cincinnati radio station WCKY after practice he wanted to keep going but the Bengals "pulled" him.

"I'm feeling good," the sixth-year pro said.

Chase is an integral part of the Bengals' offense. Last season, he led the NFL with 185 targets and was third with 125 receptions, for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games . Chase earned first-team All-Pro honors for a second consecutive season and a fifth Pro Bowl honor in as many seasons. He and Tee Higgins form one of the most potent 1-2 receiving combinations in the league.

For his career, Chase has 520 receptions for 6,837 yards and 54 touchdowns in 78 regular-season games since 2021.

Cincinnati selected Chase with the fifth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of LSU.

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