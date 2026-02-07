Bosscoder Academy, which has spent the last 5 years helping working professionals upskill and transition into top tech companies, has now launched Bosscoder school of technology (BST) in Bengaluru. The college offers a four year, fully residential B. Tech Degree in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, in academic affiliation with S-Vyasa deemed to be University. Designed to meet current industry standards, the launch marks the company's transition from offering online upskilling initiatives to formal offline college in engineering education. Bosscoder Academy Launches Its Own Industry-Integrated Tech College in Bengaluru

Bosscoder School of Technology is among India’s first modern-age engineering colleges, located inside a tech park in Bengaluru, placing students in close proximity to leading technology companies, startups, and engineering talent hubs. Spread across a 100-acre tech park campus, the college offers students early exposure to the real technology ecosystem alongside formal academic learning.

The launch comes at a time when India’s tech industry is evolving rapidly, yet employment outcomes remain uneven. Nearly 15 lakh engineering graduates pass out each year, but only around 16% secure employment after graduation, while just 2% earn more than ₹8 lakh annually. Many experts have highlighted that traditional engineering education often struggles to keep pace with current industry needs. BST, with its founding team bringing academic leadership from institutions such as IIT Dhanbad and NIT Delhi, aims to address this gap by pairing a strong academic framework with industry-aligned teaching and hands-on learning.



BST plans to adapt a learning model that evolves alongside changes in the technology landscape. While students will learn widely used software and platforms, the curriculum is also designed to adapt to newer tools, including emerging AI technologies.



The academic approach of BST includes an industry-aligned curriculum developed by practicing engineers in line with university requirements, a faculty team with prior experience at leading tech companies, and structured support for students interested in entrepreneurship through a dedicated funding mechanism. Alongside academics, BST also places importance on students’ mental well-being and physical fitness as part of the overall college experience.



Admissions to Bosscoder school of technology will be conducted through the Bosscoder School Admission Test (BSAT), with an initial intake capped at 200 students.

Disclaimer : This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication.

