In a bold move that could redefine how small retailers across emerging markets operate, Indian fintech innovator BranchX is set to unveil its production-ready Xenie POS Cube at this year’s Global Fintech Fest (GFF). Dubbed the world’s first AI-powered POS, the 5-inch cube-shaped device goes far beyond traditional payment terminals by integrating ERP, billing software, loyalty management, voice AI, and business intelligence tools, all in a palm-sized form factor. BranchX unveils AI POS Cube with ERP at GFF 2025— Targets bank partnerships in India, Saudi Arabia

With over 3 lakh retailers already onboarded and $1 billion USD in cumulative transactions processed through its digital PayTech ecosystem, BranchX is now preparing for its most ambitious rollout yet. The company has announced it will begin accepting commercial orders for the Xenie POS Cube post-GFF, targeting both banks and enterprise partners for mass distribution.

A Banking-First Go-to-Market Strategy

BranchX has confirmed it will work strategically with Indian banks to deploy the Xenie POS Cube across kirana stores, micro-merchants, and semi-urban retail hubs. By embedding AI the device acts as an on-ground banking ally, unlocking opportunities for financial inclusion, credit underwriting, and merchant engagement at scale.

“We see the Xenie Cube as more than hardware—it's an intelligent financial gateway for millions of underserved retailers,” says Sajid Jamal, Founder & Managing Director of BranchX. “With our bank partners, we’re redefining how small businesses interact with payments, credit, inventory, and customers—all through a small, voice-enabled, AI-powered device.”

Built in India, Built for the World—Now Entering Saudi Arabia

BranchX is also making global moves. Following strong momentum in India, the company has launched operations in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 retail transformation goals. With early-stage engagements already underway, BranchX is in strategic discussions with leading Saudi banks, backed by existing Saudi-based investors, to localize and scale the Xenie Cube across modern retail formats in the Gulf.

“Saudi Arabia is building a future-ready retail infrastructure, and we believe the Xenie Cube can be a cornerstone of that vision,” adds Jamal. “Our platform offers AI-led business intelligence, compliance-ready payments, and multilingual support—ideally suited for dynamic, regulated retail markets.”

Solving $100B in Retail Inefficiencies with AI

According to internal data, BranchX estimates India’s unorganized retail sector loses over ₹7–9 lakh crore ($90–110 billion USD) annually due to outdated systems and manual processes. The Xenie Cube directly addresses these challenges across six critical fronts - Inventory Management, Supply Chain Integration, Payments & Financial Inclusion, Customer Loyalty & Engagement, Ad Monetization and Consumer Delivery Optimization.

With real-time data analytics, voice-first interfaces, localized language support, and on-screen ad monetization, the device serves as a digital manager, cashier, security system, and marketing assistant all in one. BranchX believes that the Xenie POS Cube can unlock a massive portion of this value for small merchants, by automating and optimizing these very gaps.

Globally, similar inefficiencies account for over $1.5 trillion USD in annual value leakage across the $25 trillion retail value chain. With its exportable technology and proven traction in India, BranchX aims to become a global standard for AI-powered retail enablement.

“The Secret Sauce is in the Data” — Sajid Jamal, Founder, BranchX

Commenting further on what sets Xenie Cube apart, Sajid Jamal emphasizes the intelligent use of data as a transformational driver for retailers:

“The real power of the Cube lies in its ability to mine data—transactional, behavioral, and operational—and use it diligently to create additional revenue streams for retailers. Our historical insight tells us that Indian retailers are asset owners who deeply understand physical commerce. What they lacked was a tangible link to the digital world. The Cube bridges that gap by combining physicality with digital commerce—a POS you can touch and talk to, that not only powers primary sales but also enables secondary monetization opportunities like loyalty, lending, and localized advertising.”

GFF 2025: The Global Debut

The Xenie POS Cube will make its official debut at Booth P24-P27 at Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai, where investors, banks, and fintech stakeholders will get an exclusive look at the production-ready model. BranchX plans to showcase live demonstrations and offer pre-order slots for early partners looking to adopt or distribute the Cube.

Next Frontier: AI, Embedded Finance & Credit Intelligence

With this launch, BranchX is not just selling devices—it’s building an ecosystem. The roadmap includes:

AI-led sales forecasting and business coaching

Embedded credit scoring and digital lending tools

Deep integrations with platforms like ONDC, GSTN, and Aadhaar-based eKYC

Hyper-personalized retail engagement for consumers through Xenie’s intelligent loyalty engine

About BranchX

BranchX is a fintech company focused on democratizing commerce and financial services through AI-powered solutions for retailers, distributors, and banks. With sub-brands like Xenie Neobank, Xpandifi, and Tramo, BranchX is building a unified ecosystem for next-generation retail infrastructure across India and emerging markets.

Visit BranchX at GFF 2025: Booth P24-P27

For investor and partnership inquiries: connect@branchx.in

For more information, visit: www.branchx.in

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

