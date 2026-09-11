Brio Elevators addresses customer transparency concerns

Brio Elevators has responded to recent online discussions about the information provided to customers regarding product origin, certification, technology and the buying process. The company said it provides customers with the necessary information and guidance before they make a purchase. . Brio Elevators highlights its approach to customer information, product documentation and after-sales support. (Brio Elevators)

A home elevator is not an impulse purchase. It involves safety, electrical planning, drive technology, cabin dimensions, civil requirements, installation, warranty, AMC and service. Brio discusses these areas before an order is finalised, allowing customers to compare products, quotations, technologies and service commitments.

The company’s position is straightforward: Explain, customers investigate, customers decide.

An informed clientele Brio says its credibility is reflected in the profile of customers and organisations that have chosen to work with the company. Its corporate clientele includes iSprout Inspiring Workspaces, ICOMM Tele Limited, Raaga Villas by Radhey Constructions India Pvt Ltd, IRYA Developers and Tanishq - Shree Kiwaj.

Brio also identifies a number of public-profile individuals among its clientele, including Rajivan Krishnasamy, IAS; Ravi Pandian, associated with DMK; Ramanathan, retired from the Ministry of Defence; Eswaran, associated with real estate and politics; Manikandan; Vikas, associated with TVK; Madhusudhanan, associated with CMDA; Dr. Prabhu T, an ENT specialist; Dr. Samuel Jebavaram, associated with WHO; Suresh Kumar; Geetha Ponnusamy; Sathish; Rami Reddy of Uday Electricals, identified as Markapur MLA; and Vishal Reddy, identified as Railway Kodur MLA.

Brio’s point is more about the informed buyers who can research suppliers, compare proposals and reject unsuitable offers. Corporate procurement teams, doctors, officials, developers, businesspeople and public representatives routinely evaluate substantial decisions.

They researched before they purchased Brio says customers commonly examine cabin dimensions, drive systems, safety features, available space, electrical requirements, finishes, pricing, warranty, installation feasibility and after-sales support before proceeding. Many involve architects, builders, engineers, consultants or family advisers.

That diligence is important when an elevator will serve a family for years. Brio’s role is to provide guidance and explain the proposed solution. The customer decides whether the product is suitable.