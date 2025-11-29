Bucs QB Baker Mayfield practices, expects to play

Nobody would rate Baker Mayfield's health close to 100 percent, but the Buccaneers are counting on him playing on Sunday following an encouraging return to practice on Friday. HT Image

Mayfield and the Buccaneers have lost three in a row since a 6-2 start, part of the reason a playoff mindset has set in despite the quarterback dealing with a painful left shoulder sprain.

Head coach Todd Bowles said Mayfield was definitely "trending" toward being in the lineup on Sunday, a positive development that followed the final full practice of the week on Friday.

Mayfield injured his non-throwing shoulder in the second quarter of a 34-7 blowout loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams last week. He did not play in the second half as backup Teddy Bridgewater led the offense. Tests showed a sprained AC joint for Mayfield.

"Every game in my eyes, is a must-win playoff scenario, but understanding that, you know, if I sit one game out, that (potentially) provides me to be healthier for down the stretch," Mayfield told reporters on Wednesday. "And that's, that's how I'm gonna look at it."

And the Buccaneers (6-5), now just a half game up on the Carolina Panthers (6-6) for first place in the NFC South, are ready to reverse the losing trend.

"Our sights are still set on the playoffs, but to get there, we have to win these games, especially the NFC matchups," Mayfield said. "And it's kind of a double-edged sword, but we'll see how it goes."

The game against the Cardinals starts a three-game home stretch for the Bucs that also includes visits from the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. After that, Tampa Bay will face the Panthers twice over the final three weeks of the season.

Mayfield, 30, has completed 62.7% of his passes this season for 2,406 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions, although two of those picks came in the first half against the Rams.

In eight NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Panthers, Rams and Buccaneers, Mayfield has completed 63.5% of his passes for 27,238 yards, 189 touchdowns and 95 interceptions since he was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 out of Oklahoma.

--Field Level Media