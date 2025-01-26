Celebrating the Flavors of India: Delightful Recipes for Republic Day with California Walnuts

This Republic Day, let’s celebrate the diverse and rich flavors of India with these vibrant and wholesome recipes. Infused with the goodness of California Walnuts, they bring a nutritious twist to traditional Indian favorites, making every bite a true celebration! Mumbai's iconic Chowpatty Bhel Puri with California Walnuts by Chef Varun Inamdar.

California Walnuts Chowpatty Bhel Puri – Chef Varun Inamdar

Ingredients

4 cups puffed rice

2 onions, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

2 green chilies, finely chopped

4 tablespoons mint chutney

4 tablespoons sweet tamarind chutney

1 tablespoon chaat masala powder

1/4 cup chana dal

1/4 cup roasted chana

Salt to taste

1/2 cup California walnuts, chopped roughly

1/4 cup sev

12-15 papdi puris

Preparation

1. Firstly, pre-prepare every ingredient as mentioned above in respective bowls as per quantities and sizes and set the table.

2. All you need to do is toss all ingredients together in a large bowl.

3. Garnish generously with a sprinkling of sev, chopped California walnuts and serve a papdi puri alongside.

4. Serve immediately.

California Walnut Veg Handi – Shumaila Chauhan

Veg Handi with California Walnuts by Shumaila Chauhan.

Ingredients

1/3 cup walnuts

1 potato, chopped

1/4 cup peas

1 medium carrot, chopped

1/2 capsicum, chopped

8-10 French beans, chopped

1/2 cup cauliflower, chopped

1 tablespoon butter

2 slit green chilies

1 teaspoon ginger, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ghee

1 bay leaf

1/2” cinnamon stick

2 green cardamoms

2 strands mace

2 cloves

2 onions, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste

1 tomato, finely chopped

1/4 cup yogurt

1 cup water

1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

1/2 teaspoon kasuri methi

1 pinch nutmeg

Salt, as per taste

1/2 teaspoon sugar, optional

2 tablespoons cream

Preparation

1. Soak walnuts in hot water for 30 minutes. Add the soaked walnuts to a grinder or blender. Add a little water and blend to a very smooth paste.

2. While the walnuts are soaking, rinse, peel and chop all the vegetables. Blanch the vegetables in boiling turmeric water for 30 seconds.

3. Heat butter in a pan. Add 1-2 slit green chili and ginger. Sauté the blanched veggies in butter for 5-7 minutes. Remove and set aside.

4. Melt ghee in pan. Add cinnamon, green cardamoms, mace, cloves and bay leaf. Sauté the spices till fragrant. Add in the finely chopped onions. Cook the onions on a low heat, stirring often till they become golden.

5. Add ginger-garlic paste and chopped coriander. Sauté for a minute.

6. Add finely chopped tomatoes. Cook the mixture till the fat separates.

7. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder and coriander powder. Stir for a few seconds.

8. Add the walnut paste and yogurt/curd. Mix everything together. Stir often and cook till the fat separates.

9. Add in the water and green chillies. Mix and bring gravy to a simmer.

10. Season with salt, and add honey or sugar, if you like.

11. Add the veggies. Stir very well and simmer the veggies in the gravy for 5-7 minutes.

12. Add grated nutmeg, kasuri methi powder, garam masala powder. Mix everything together.

13. Pour in cream and mix well. Remove from flame.

14. Garnish with chopped coriander and serve hot with rice or chapatti.

California Walnut Dahi Bhalla - Shumaila Chauhan

One of India’s most beloved chaats, Dahi Bhalla, now with California Walnuts.

Ingredients

For the bhallas:

1¼ cup washed Urad Dal (skinless black gram lentil), soaked in water overnight

1 tablespoon ginger (freshly grated)

1 teaspoon salt

1 green chilli, finely chopped

A pinch of Asafoetida

Oil, for deep frying

For the stuffing:

2 tablespoons chopped walnuts

2 tablespoons chopped raisins

For the yogurt (dahi):

2-3 cups yogurt

1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

¾ teaspoon red chilli powder (or to taste)

1 teaspoon chat masala

Mint cilantro chutney

Tamarind Chutney

Salt, to taste

Water (as needed)

Cilantro (for garnish)

Preparation

1. Wash the dals thoroughly and then in some fresh water soak the lentils overnight or for 6-8 hours.

2. Drain the water completely and transfer to a grinder of a food processor or a high power blender.

3. Make sure all the water is drained as that is one of the key steps to getting light fluffy bhallas.

4. Add the ginger, green chillies, asafetida and salt. Using as little water as possible grind the dal- at first try to grind the dal mix with no water and add only in case your machine can not get a smooth paste. Add water one tablespoon at a time and grind it into a thick smooth paste.

5. Transfer the ground lentil paste to a bowl and whisk it vigorously rotating your hand in a circular motion in one direction. This is what makes the bhallas/vadas light. Make sure you whisk in one direction. It takes about 8-10 minutes. You can check whether your bhallas are properly aerated by putting a drop of the batter in a glass of water. If it floats immediately your bhallas are ready to fry. If not continue. The batter should be beaten and thick enough that in case you overturn your bowl, the batter will not flow out, and just stay (similar to how stiffly beaten egg whites are when you overturn the bowl).

6. Mix the walnut raisin mixture in a bowl and set aside.

7. Heat a wok or pan with oil for deep frying.

Wet a ladle with little water. Add 1 tablespoon of the Bhalla batter to it. Add a portion (about 1 teaspoon) of the chopped walnuts-raisin mix. Top with another tablespoon of the batter. Drop it in hot oil and deep fry on medium flame until golden brown. 2-3 vadas can be deep fried at a same time in the same batch.

8. To make sure that you get fluffy bhallas another tip is to use a spoon to keep pouring the hot oil over the exposed bhallas, so that they are evenly cooked. Once golden, remove and drain on paper towels.

9. Soak the bhallas in a bowl full of warm water for 30 minutes.

10. Remove each bhalla and press between your palms to squeeze out excess water. You don't have to squeeze all the water out just a light squeeze. Place the bhallas in a serving bowl.

11. Whisk the yogurt (with water, if necessary) and salt till smooth. Add the yogurt to the bhallas. You can add sugar to your curd if desired.

12. Top with the green chutney and tamarind chutney as required. Sprinkle red chilli powder, roasted cumin powder, roasted chopped walnuts and chaat masala. Garnish with chopped cilantro leaves.

