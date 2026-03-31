Celebrities Attend NIF Global ‘The Runway’ at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, Showcasing Emerging Talent and New Collection

In a celebration of creativity, innovation, and cultural storytelling, NIF Global – The Runway took place at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The showcase was one of the highlights of the season, bringing together emerging talent and the energy of a prominent fashion platform, in the presence of public figures Gauri Khan and Ananya Panday. The event featured collections reflecting a blend of heritage and modernity, with mentorship from industry icons like Gauri Khan and Ananya Panday, emphasising the importance of nurturing future talent. (NIF)

The showcase highlighted NIF Global’s commitment to nurturing designers, offering students a platform to present their work before industry leaders, tastemakers, and an influential audience. With a focus on originality, craftsmanship, and global design perspectives, The Runway served as a platform for the next generation of creative voices in fashion. The presence of mentor Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, and showstopper Radhika Madaan added visibility to the event.

The showcase featured five collections presented by emerging designers from across NIF Global centres. The participating designers included Mehwish Kokni and Abuzar Khan from NIF Global Nashik; Khushi Ketan Parekh and Sanika Rane from NIF Global Mumbai Ghatkopar; Mannat Jain and Sneha Alishetty from NIF Global Mumbai Andheri; Akash Singh from NIF Global Surat; and Anshu Suman and Mamta Sheoran from NIF Global Jaipur, each presenting their design perspectives on the runway.

Headquartered in New York, NIF Global – New York Institute of Fashion is an institution in design education with centres pan India. NIF Global continues to offer design education by blending global exposure with industry-driven learning. The Runway reflects this vision, offering students a platform where creativity is showcased.

Speaking at the post-show press conference, Tisha Khosla, Author and Creative Educator at NIF Global Corporate, shared insights into the theme of the showcase. She said, “This season celebrates cultural fusion. Our designers have explored diverse inspirations—from Egyptian hieroglyphics with Kashmiri Kashida embroidery, to French Art Deco blended with Indian Aari techniques, Madras checks interpreted through Japanese origami, and Korean Hanboks reimagined in Rajasthani Dabu prints. It reflects a generation that is rooted in tradition yet global in outlook.”

Adding to the significance of the showcase, Gauri Khan and Ananya Panday engaged with the student collections, appreciating the designers’ ideas, technical finesse, and interpretation of cultural narratives. Their presence served as both validation and motivation for the young designers, reinforcing the role of such platforms in shaping emerging designers.

Radhika Madaan took the stage as the showstopper. With her presence and elegance, she showcased a student ensemble, capturing the spirit of The Runway—where aspiration meets opportunity.

The scope of ‘The Runway’ extended beyond fashion, with interior design students transforming the space into a visual installation. Crafting immersive set designs, they brought each collection to life and enhanced the overall narrative of the showcase. Complementing the runway presentations, students from NIF Global centres—including Rishi Jain (Mumbai Thane), Vidhi Kachhara (Mumbai Ghatkopar), Pari Jain (Mumbai Andheri), Elvin Kothiya (Mumbai Bandra), and Khushi Hati (Mumbai Borivali)—played a role in adding depth, dimension, and a spatial experience to the event.

The collections presented on the runway reflected a blend of identity, heritage, and modernity. Designers translated traditional craftsmanship into contemporary silhouettes, creating garments that resonated with global sensibilities while retaining cultural authenticity. The work demonstrated a balance between creativity and wearability, making it both expressive and relevant.

A notable highlight was the diversity of techniques employed across collections. From embroidery styles such as Kashida and Aari to experimental approaches like fabric manipulation, origami-inspired construction, and negative appliqué, the showcase demonstrated both technical skill and innovation. The use of varied textiles—from denim and cotton to silk and net— highlighted the versatility of the designers.

The theme of cultural fusion remained central, with each collection exploring cross-cultural narratives and reinterpretations. Designers merged global inspirations with Indian heritage, resulting in pieces that were visually detailed and conceptually developed.

As the showcase progressed, it became evident that The Runway was more than a fashion presentation—it reflected ideas, diversity, and creative exploration. Each collection received appreciation, reflecting the audience’s engagement with the work.

The showcase concluded by underscoring the potential of emerging designers and the importance of platforms like NIF Global in shaping the future of the industry. With mentorship, global exposure, and a commitment to progress, NIF Global continues to support students in developing their work.

Leading this vision is NIF Global’s Style Icon, Ananya Panday. The institute is further guided by mentors including Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna, and Ashley Rebello.

With a presence across India, NIF Global offers specialised programmes in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Management, and Beauty—creating an ecosystem where creativity, culture, and career converge.

As the showcase concluded, one message emerged—India’s fashion landscape is bold, diverse, and promising, with NIF Global at the forefront of shaping it.

To learn more, visit www.nifglobal.college

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