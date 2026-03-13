Centre clears key proposals for Madhya Pradesh after CM Mohan Yadav’s meetings in Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday that the Centre had cleared or positively considered a series of proposals concerning agriculture and rural development after his meetings with Union ministers in New Delhi. The discussions, attended by state rural development minister Prahlad Patel and senior officials, covered procurement, crop insurance, rural housing, road connectivity and financial support for state projects. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during meetings with Union ministers in New Delhi on proposals related to farm procurement, crop insurance and rural development in Madhya Pradesh. The discussions covered mustard price support and implementation of central schemes in the state.

Among the decisions highlighted by the state government was the Centre’s acceptance of Madhya Pradesh’s proposal under the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana for mustard growers. According to the release, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved the proposal and asked the concerned departments to expedite the payment process. The state government said this would provide direct relief to mustard farmers and help offset fluctuations in market prices.

The Centre also handed over an approval letter for 100% government procurement of tur, or arhar, the release said. The state government described the move as significant for pulse growers, arguing that it could reduce the risk of distress sales and provide greater income certainty to farmers producing the crop.

The meetings also focused on a broader strategy to increase the production of pulses and oilseeds in Madhya Pradesh. Yadav urged that the state be developed as a major centre for such crops, after which both sides agreed to prepare a long-term plan for commodities including moong, urad, gram, sesame, mustard and oil palm. The state government said the proposed coordination between the Centre and the state would be aimed at improving crop diversification and strengthening farm incomes over time.

Another issue raised during the discussions was implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. According to the release, Yadav sought stronger safeguards for farmers, especially in the assessment of crop losses. The Union agriculture ministry was said to have directed that, for crops such as soybean, loss assessment should draw on both crop cutting experiments and remote sensing rather than satellite data alone. The state government said this would help ensure compensation reflects actual damage suffered by cultivators.

Rural development schemes also figured in the talks. The chief minister sought central support for the implementation of MGNREGA, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in Madhya Pradesh. The release said the Centre gave a positive assurance on these matters, which the state government expects will help speed up development work in rural areas.

Speaking after the meetings, Yadav said the state and the Centre had reviewed progress on several ongoing schemes and discussed future cooperation in agriculture, housing, roads, water supply and public finance. He said the state government had also held discussions with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on financial issues, timely payments to the state, the Jal Jeevan Mission, civil supplies and preparations linked to Simhastha.

The chief minister also referred to larger infrastructure matters, including the Ken-Betwa and Parvati-Kalisindh river-linking projects, and said these were reviewed during the Delhi meetings. He added that the state government had discussed increasing the acreage under oilseeds and promoting the production of pulses, while continuing efforts aimed at raising farm incomes.

Yadav said Madhya Pradesh was monitoring the impact of the Gulf conflict and had taken steps to prevent black marketing of cooking gas. He said LPG and CNG were available in adequate quantities in the state.

The latest meetings come as Madhya Pradesh has been seeking greater central support for agriculture and rural infrastructure, with the state government placing emphasis on procurement, irrigation, crop protection and village-level development as part of its wider policy push for 2026.