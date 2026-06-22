Centrum’s new campaign puts the spotlight on the moments everyday tiredness makes us miss

Feeling drained has become a familiar part of modern routines. Whether it is a long commute, a packed workday or the constant juggling of responsibilities, many people find themselves running low on energy before the day is done. It is this everyday reality that sits at the centre of Centrum’s latest campaign, ‘Har Din Ko Kar Recharge’, launched for Centrum Recharge, the effervescent energy drink mix from Haleon’s Centrum, a multivitamin brand.

Targeting daily nutritional needs, the campaign 'Har Din Ko Kar Recharge' encourages vitality and engagement in everyday activities through convenient multivitamin supplementation.(Centrum)

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Rather than focusing on extraordinary achievements or peak performance, the campaign draws attention to the smaller moments that make up daily life - the spontaneous plans, quick games, conversations and activities that people sometimes sit out simply because they are feeling tired.

The campaign film captures one such situation. A young man, visibly weary, is challenged to a street game by a child. His first reaction is hesitation. After consuming a sachet of Centrum Recharge, however, he returns to the game with renewed enthusiasm and joins in. The film concludes the message with, ‘Har Din Ko Kar RECHARGE, Centrum Recharge’, reinforcing the idea that nutritional support can help people stay engaged in everyday moments.

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{{^usCountry}} Priced at ₹10 for a 5g sachet, Centrum Recharge brings together Vitamin C, Vitamin B12, Magnesium and Zinc in an easy-to-consume effervescent format. The formulation is designed to help replenish vitamins and minerals that may be depleted through daily activity while supporting hydration and helping maintain energy levels through the day. Launched last year and available in a refreshing orange flavour, the product is offered in variants for both kids and adults. The nutritional proposition is aligned with Haleon’s purpose of delivering better everyday health with humanity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priced at ₹10 for a 5g sachet, Centrum Recharge brings together Vitamin C, Vitamin B12, Magnesium and Zinc in an easy-to-consume effervescent format. The formulation is designed to help replenish vitamins and minerals that may be depleted through daily activity while supporting hydration and helping maintain energy levels through the day. Launched last year and available in a refreshing orange flavour, the product is offered in variants for both kids and adults. The nutritional proposition is aligned with Haleon’s purpose of delivering better everyday health with humanity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Deepali Agarwal, Head, Wellness & OTC, Haleon ISC, said that the initiative seeks to bring attention back to the importance of maintaining energy and vitality in everyday life. She noted that busy daily routines can often leave people feeling drained, and that Centrum Recharge has been developed as a convenient nutritional solution to help address this need. According to her, the campaign highlights the common experience of feeling too tired to participate in everyday activities and encourages consumers to prioritise nutrition and wellness.Deepali added that the brand remains focused on making multivitamin supplementation more accessible through convenient and affordable formats. She further pointed out that micronutrient deficiencies continue to affect a large section of the population, with eight out of ten people estimated to face such nutritional gaps, making access to quality nutritional support increasingly important. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deepali Agarwal, Head, Wellness & OTC, Haleon ISC, said that the initiative seeks to bring attention back to the importance of maintaining energy and vitality in everyday life. She noted that busy daily routines can often leave people feeling drained, and that Centrum Recharge has been developed as a convenient nutritional solution to help address this need. According to her, the campaign highlights the common experience of feeling too tired to participate in everyday activities and encourages consumers to prioritise nutrition and wellness.Deepali added that the brand remains focused on making multivitamin supplementation more accessible through convenient and affordable formats. She further pointed out that micronutrient deficiencies continue to affect a large section of the population, with eight out of ten people estimated to face such nutritional gaps, making access to quality nutritional support increasingly important. {{/usCountry}}

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The campaign also reflects Centrum’s wider effort to make nutritional support more accessible through convenient and affordable formats. As awareness around nutritional gaps continues to grow among consumers, the brand is seeking to expand access to nutritional support through an easy-to-use and widely available format. Centrum Recharge is available across grocery stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, quick commerce platforms and e-commerce channels across India.

The ‘Har Din Ko Kar Recharge’ campaign will be amplified across national and regional television and digital platforms. The rollout will also include sampling initiatives, festive activations, in-store POSM displays, retail visibility programmes and on-platform e-commerce promotions as the brand looks to take its message on daily nutrition and vitality to consumers across the country.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.

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