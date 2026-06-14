Chhattisgarh received investment proposals worth ₹9,580 crore across sectors such as data centres, semiconductors, solar equipment manufacturing, textiles, pharmaceuticals and dairy during an investor outreach programme held in Hyderabad on Friday, according to the state government.

Targeted sectors include data centres, semiconductors, textiles, and more, promising the creation of 7,800 new jobs. The state aims to follow Hyderabad's success as an investment hub.(Handout)

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The proposals, submitted by seven companies, are expected to generate around 7,800 direct jobs. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai handed over invitation letters to prospective investors and urged Hyderabad-based companies, particularly those in the IT, pharmaceutical and logistics sectors, to explore opportunities in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing industry representatives at the event, Sai said the state is emerging as a preferred destination for investment because of streamlined approvals, infrastructure development and industry-focused policies.

“Hyderabad's journey from an emerging IT destination to a global technology and innovation hub is inspiring. Chhattisgarh is working on a similar roadmap and is witnessing encouraging growth in sectors such as IT, manufacturing and services,” he said.

Major investment proposals

According to the government, Hypernext Data Center Limited proposed an investment of ₹4,200 crore for setting up a data centre in the state, a project expected to create around 250 jobs.

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{{^usCountry}} Feegrade and Company Private Limited submitted a proposal worth ₹2,912 crore in the cement sector, with potential employment generation of around 4,000 jobs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Feegrade and Company Private Limited submitted a proposal worth ₹2,912 crore in the cement sector, with potential employment generation of around 4,000 jobs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nivai Labs Private Limited proposed an investment of ₹1,000 crore in semiconductor and GPU infrastructure. The state government said the project could help Chhattisgarh strengthen its presence in the digital and electronics ecosystem while creating about 200 jobs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nivai Labs Private Limited proposed an investment of ₹1,000 crore in semiconductor and GPU infrastructure. The state government said the project could help Chhattisgarh strengthen its presence in the digital and electronics ecosystem while creating about 200 jobs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SG Mart Limited proposed investing ₹700 crore in solar energy equipment manufacturing, while Shri Saravana Mills Private Limited expressed interest in investing ₹528 crore in the textile sector. The textile project is expected to generate around 2,500 jobs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SG Mart Limited proposed investing ₹700 crore in solar energy equipment manufacturing, while Shri Saravana Mills Private Limited expressed interest in investing ₹528 crore in the textile sector. The textile project is expected to generate around 2,500 jobs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kabra Drugs proposed an investment of ₹200 crore in pharmaceutical manufacturing, while Dinshaw’s Dairy Foods Limited submitted a proposal worth ₹40 crore for dairy processing and value-addition activities. Focus on investment promotion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kabra Drugs proposed an investment of ₹200 crore in pharmaceutical manufacturing, while Dinshaw’s Dairy Foods Limited submitted a proposal worth ₹40 crore for dairy processing and value-addition activities. Focus on investment promotion {{/usCountry}}

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Sai said the state has been conducting investor outreach programmes in major Indian cities and countries such as Japan and South Korea. These efforts have resulted in investment proposals worth more than ₹8 lakh crore, he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Chhattisgarh’s position in sectors such as steel and energy, saying the state has received investment proposals worth ₹3.5 lakh crore in the energy sector.

Meetings with industry leaders

During his Hyderabad visit, Sai and senior state officials also held discussions with representatives of companies including Google India, IBM, Polycab India, Page Industries and Delta Electronics.

According to the government, discussions focused on investment opportunities, industrial infrastructure and policy support available in Chhattisgarh.

The Chief Minister also met representatives of the Swaminarayan Gurukul organisation regarding a proposal to establish a 650-bed charitable hospital in Raipur.

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Commerce and Industries Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan, Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Singh and senior officials attended the programme.

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