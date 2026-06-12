...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chhattisgarh targets 30,000 monthly income for Bastar families within three years, CM tells NITI Aayog

Chhattisgarh’s CM outlines an ambitious plan to elevate Bastar families' income to ₹30,000 monthly within three years, focusing on agriculture, and tourism. 

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 11:11 am IST
By Genesis
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday presented a development roadmap for Bastar at the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, outlining plans to raise tribal family incomes, expand irrigation, strengthen healthcare, promote tourism and attract investments in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Thursday.(DPR PMO)

Addressing the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sai said Bastar, which has long been affected by Naxal violence, is being positioned as a model of economic development driven by agriculture, employment generation, education and tourism.

The Chief Minister said the government has set a target of increasing the monthly income of Bastar families to 30,000 within three years. According to the government, nearly 85% of families in the region currently earn less than 15,000 a month.

Plan to double incomes through agriculture and dairy

Sai said the state government is focusing on agriculture, animal husbandry, forest produce, small industries and welfare programmes to improve rural livelihoods.

He said the government is rapidly implementing a "Dairy Model" in Bastar under which tribal families will be provided milch cows and buffaloes.

The Chief Minister said nearly 200 security camps in Bastar are being transformed into "Seva Dera" centres.

These centres will provide access to 371 Central and State Government schemes, including:

  • Ration services
  • Pension benefits
  • Ayushman cards
  • Banking facilities
  • Healthcare services
  • Educational support

Tourism development focus on Chitrakote and Sirpur

Sai said the government is developing Chitrakote and the Buddhist heritage site of Sirpur as major tourism destinations.

The plans include:

  • Expansion of water sports and adventure sports
  • Promotion of jungle safari tourism in Bastar
  • Development of a Global Meditation Centre in Sirpur
  • Museum facilities and Mahanadi riverfront development

"Tourism can become a major source of employment. The arrival of tourists creates jobs for hotels, transport operators, guides, artisans, shopkeepers and local entrepreneurs," Sai said.

Push for technology, education and investment

The Chief Minister said Chhattisgarh has implemented 435 reforms and strengthened its single-window clearance system to improve the investment climate.

He informed the meeting that:

  • Two semiconductor units are being established in the state
  • Education Cities are being developed in Abujhmad and Jagargunda at a cost of 100 crore
  • The state has established 341 PM SHRI schools
  • 5,857 smart classrooms have been created
  • Bilingual books are being provided in 16 local languages

Sai added that more than 33 lakh farmers have been linked to digital services through the AgriStack programme, while Digital Dwar and the Atal Monitoring Portal have been introduced to improve transparency and service delivery.

Exports touch 761.76 crore under ODOP initiative

The Chief Minister said industries related to sports goods, semiconductors, electronics, bio-ethanol, garments and textiles are expanding in the state.

He added that the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme is helping local products access wider markets.

According to Sai, exports worth 761.76 crore were recorded up to February in the 2025-26 financial year, with aromatic rice accounting for the largest share.

 
Chhattisgarh Bastar development plan tourism agriculture ht government government news
Home / Genesis / Chhattisgarh targets 30,000 monthly income for Bastar families within three years, CM tells NITI Aayog
Home / Genesis / Chhattisgarh targets 30,000 monthly income for Bastar families within three years, CM tells NITI Aayog
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.