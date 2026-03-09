Chhattisgarh women building new identity through self-reliance and innovation, says CM Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday said women in the state are building a new identity through self-reliance, entrepreneurship and innovation, as he addressed the “Lakhpati Didi Samvad” programme organised in Raipur on the occasion of International Women's Day. Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai interacts with women from self-help groups during the ‘Lakhpati Didi Samvad’ programme in Raipur on International Women’s Day.

The event, held at an indoor stadium in Raipur, saw participation from thousands of women associated with self-help groups as well as several “Lakhpati Didis” from across the state.

Addressing the gathering, Sai said women in Chhattisgarh are increasingly becoming economically empowered through self-help groups and are contributing significantly to the rural economy. He said the government aims to strengthen initiatives that promote financial independence among women in villages.

The chief minister said the state has set a target of creating 10 lakh “Lakhpati Didis”, referring to women entrepreneurs who earn at least ₹1 lakh annually through livelihood activities. According to the state government, more than 8 lakh women have already achieved this status.

He also highlighted the role of women’s self-help groups under the Bihan programme in implementing government initiatives. Sai said women associated with these groups are contributing to the construction and implementation of houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in rural areas, for which around 18 lakh houses have been approved in the state.

Referring to welfare schemes for women, Sai said the state government launched the Mahtari Vandan Yojana to provide financial assistance and support women’s economic participation. According to him, more than ₹15,000 crore has been transferred in instalments to nearly 70 lakh women beneficiaries under the scheme so far. The current state budget has earmarked ₹8,200 crore to continue the programme.

The chief minister also announced additional initiatives aimed at strengthening women’s livelihoods. These include the proposed Lakhpati Didi Brahman Yojana, which will facilitate exposure visits for women entrepreneurs to major business centres and religious sites in the country.

He said the Panchayat department will construct 250 “Mahtari Sadans” across the state and provisions have been made in the budget to support Anganwadi operations and nutrition programmes. Sai also said the government plans to introduce the Rani Durgavati Yojana to provide financial security for girls, under which ₹1.5 lakh will be given when a girl turns 18.

The chief minister said the government aims to help women progress from “Lakhpati Didi to Crorepati Didi” by promoting entrepreneurship and improving access to markets and training. He added that the newly launched goat-rearing cluster project will promote livestock-based livelihoods, while incubation centres and a partnership with the Indian Institute of Management Raipur are expected to help increase the income of self-help groups.

According to Sai, women in rural areas are now participating in a wide range of economic activities, including agriculture, small businesses, construction services and technology-based roles such as drone operations.

During the programme, the chief minister released a coffee table book documenting success stories of Lakhpati Didis and a brand book inspired by Chhattisgarhi art traditions. He also launched the “Lakhpati Didi Gram Portal”, which will assess gram panchayats and identify “Lakhpati Didi villages” based on women’s economic progress.

Deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma said the progress made by women under the programme reflects changing economic participation in rural areas. He expressed confidence that many of the Lakhpati Didis would further expand their businesses in the coming years.

Several women shared their experiences during the programme. Rajkumari Kashyap from Darbha block in Bastar district said she became financially independent through poultry farming and now earns ₹6–7 lakh annually. Bhuneswari Sahu from Balod district said she started a tailoring business with a ₹20,000 loan and later received drone pilot training through a government initiative, earning the nickname “Drone Didi” in her area. Anita Sahu from Jashpur district said she achieved financial stability through her work in brick manufacturing after joining a self-help group.