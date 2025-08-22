Civic Eye: How AI Can Improve Urban Life

New Delhi, India, 21 August: No one noticed the man lying on the pavement. The cars, the shopkeepers nearby and even the city’s surveillance cameras did not detect him— until it was too late. From traditional systems to real-time civic intelligence—how an Indian innovation is enhancing urban safety and surveillance.

For millions living in India’s bustling cities, this is a frequent issue. Road accidents are often undetected, rimes happen in plain sight with no immediate response, potholes are common and fires can spread. This occurs while CCTV cameras record footage that often goes unmonitored

Valiance Solutions, a deep tech company from India is offering a solution. Their AI-powered platform, Civic Eye, aims to make cameras more effective by detecting, alerting, and helping to predict incidents in real-time.

From Surveillance to Action

The problem isn’t that cities lack cameras. India has thousands. The issue is intelligence. Traditional surveillance systems are designed to observe. Civic Eye, built on AI, computer vision, and real-time data analytics, analyses live video feeds from existing CCTV networks. It can detect traffic violations, criminal activities, civic violations, and public safety risks without needing new hardware.

Whether it’s a chain-snatching suspect fleeing across streets, a manhole left uncovered, or a vehicle speeding through a red light—Civic Eye can identify, flag, and notify the control room and field staff quickly.

“We’re not adding more screens. We’re making every existing feed smarter,” said the Valiance team behind the platform. “This is the difference between watching and actually seeing what’s happening in our cities.”

A Day in the Life of an Officer

A civic officer’s job involves managing traffic, responding to emergencies, and ensuring public order.In the present scenario, he may start his day with outdated systems, multiple screens, delayed alerts, and no unified visibility. By the time information reaches him, it’s often too late and he’s left managing chaos rather than preventing it.

Civic Eye aims to improve this situation.

Now, this officer can receive real-time alerts directly on his dashboard and mobile phone. Incidents like illegal hawking, pothole detection, overcrowding, road accidents, or criminal activities are flagged as they happen. He can search videos by description or license plate, track suspects across multiple zones, and dispatch field teams immediately and identify potential crime hotspots over time—all from a single platform. With Civic Eye, the officer can be more proactive and better equipped.

Intelligence in Action

Civic Eye functions as a useful command center for intelligence. During monsoon, for instance, cities face challenges like flooding, building collapses and tree falls. Currently, most municipal control rooms still rely on distress calls, ward office reports, or eyewitness reports.

Civic Eye can help reduce this dependency.

It can automatically flag waterlogging, landslides, traffic congestion, or even potential protests using real-time visual AI. This proactive detection can enable a more timely response, reduces risk, and saves lives.

This system also includes an AI-powered query search—a feature that allows law enforcement to find exactly what they’re looking for in minutes. Want to spot all vehicles that jumped a red light between 2–4 PM? Or trace a suspect across cameras using just a partial license plate or clothing pattern? Civic Eye delivers accurate results, saving hours of manual footage review.

This video query tool can be helpful for departments with heavy workloads—turning days of investigation into quicker insight.

Real Impact. Real Cities.

Civic Eye has been deployed in pilot zones across Indian cities, with encouraging results. A key advantage of Civic Eye is its adaptability as it can integrate with a city’s existing infrastructure without requiring new cameras or systems. It transforms existing equipment into a more intelligent surveillance network.

The Deep Tech Vision

Valiance, the company behind Civic Eye, has earned recognition globally for putting AI to work for social good such as mitigating human animal conflicts through Wildlife Eye. Civic Eye is another step forward in using AI to improve city governance and public service delivery.

Shailendra Singh Kathait, Co-Founder and Chief Data Scientist of Valiance Solutions, emphasised the platform’s mission:

“Civic Eye reflects our commitment to building cutting-edge deep tech solutions from India for the world. It’s more than just a product—it’s an AI-driven platform that brings real- time visibility, accountability, and safety to our cities. Built on Valiance’s dual-use multimodal AI platform, Civic Eye aims to transform existing surveillance infrastructure—enabling officials to potentially detect incidents faster, respond efficiently, and enhance citizen safety. This is how we see technology contributing meaningfully to nation-building and setting a global benchmark for AI for good.”

As cities continue to expand, the challenges will likely intensify. But Civic Eye offers a blueprint for moving from reactive governance into proactive prevention. Because real safety is not just about watching everything—it’s about knowing what to see and when to act.

For demo requests, please contact:

marketing@valiancesolutions.com

www.valiancesolutions.com

LinkedIn

Valiance Solutions

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.