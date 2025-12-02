CM Dhami gets grand welcome in Haridwar after record sugarcane price hike

Farmers accorded Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami a grand welcome at the Gurukul Kangri helipad on Sunday, days after the state government raised the sugarcane support price to a record ₹405 per quintal. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami being welcomed in Haridwar amid celebrations over the historic increase in sugarcane support price.

Farmers greeted the Chief Minister with flower garlands, a shower of petals, and by presenting sugarcane, honouring him with the title of “Kisan Putra.”

Dhami thanked the farmers and said the government remains committed to ensuring timely payments and fair returns for sugarcane growers. He added that any delay or lapse by sugar mills would be addressed immediately.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Gangadaspur–Laksar road will be elevated and said the state is working to resolve issues arising from the closure of the Iqbalpur and Sitarganj sugar mills.

A large number of farmers and public representatives, including Swami Yatishwaranand, Madan Kaushik, Adesh Chauhan, Pradeep Batra, Anita Aggarwal, and district officials, were present.