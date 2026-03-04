CM Dhami reviews preparations for Amit Shah’s March 7 visit to Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday conducted an on-site inspection of preparations at Bairagi Camp in Haridwar ahead of the proposed visit of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on March 7. Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects preparations at Bairagi Camp in Haridwar ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposed visit on March 7.

The chief minister reviewed arrangements at the programme venue and issued necessary directions to officials to ensure that all preparations are carried out in a systematic, secure and time-bound manner. Calling the Union minister’s visit an important occasion for the state, Dhami emphasised that arrangements must reflect discipline, transparency and smooth coordination among departments.

He examined key aspects including stage setup, seating arrangements, parking facilities, drinking water supply, electricity, sanitation and traffic management. Dhami instructed officials to prioritise public convenience and ensure that visitors do not face any inconvenience.

The chief minister also directed that security arrangements be handled with utmost seriousness and that there be no lapses. He asked the police and district administration to work in close coordination. He further instructed that medical teams, emergency response services and fire safety systems remain fully prepared during the event.

Emphasising the need for seamless traffic movement, Dhami asked the police to prepare a comprehensive traffic plan to prevent congestion in the city and ensure that daily commuters are not adversely affected.

During the inspection, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey and Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit briefed the chief minister about the arrangements being put in place. Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar presented details regarding traffic control and parking management.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt, district panchayat chairperson Kiran Chaudhary, Haridwar mayor Kiran Jaisal, MLAs Madan Kaushik, Adesh Chauhan and Pradeep Batra, BJP district president Ashutosh Sharma, Inspector General (Garhwal) Rajiv Swaroop, additional secretary Banshidhar Tiwari, SIDCUL managing director Saurabh Gaharwar, chief development officer Lalit Narayan Mishra and other officials and public representatives were also present.