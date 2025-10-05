Coventry go top of Championship as Middlesbrough suffer first defeat

Frank Lampard's Coventry stormed to the top of the Championship with a 5-0 rout of financially stricken Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday as Middlesbrough lost 1-0 at Portsmouth. HT Image

Brandon Thomas-Asante scored twice as the Sky Blues made it three wins and 12 goals without conceding over the past week.

The match at Hillsborough was briefly interrupted by a pitch invasion by the home fans to protest against Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The Wednesday players were not paid on time this week for the fifth time in seven months.

Thomas-Asante scored twice either side of the delay with Haji Wright adding a third on the stroke of half-time.

Ellis Simms and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto added further goals in the second period to complete a comprehensive victory.

"It's a period where we're playing well. All the work that we do is coming together. It won't always be that way, but at this point, we're very clinical in front of goal," said former England midfielder Lampard.

"We're creating a lot of chances and four clean sheets is obviously great for us because the early games, we were conceding a lot."

Middlesbrough relinquished top spot after losing for the first time in the league under Rob Edwards.

South Korean winger Yang Min-hyeok's first-half strike was enough to earn Pompey a first win in five league games.

Leicester climbed up to third with a 3-1 win at Swansea thanks to goals from Jordan James, Abdul Fatawu and Jannik Vestergaard.

Preston beat Charlton 2-0 to move up to fourth, while fifth-placed Stoke were held 1-1 at Blackburn.

Southampton's struggles to readjust to life in the Championship continued in a 1-1 draw at Derby to sit 16th in the table.

Sheffield United remain rooted to the bottom of the table after losing 1-0 at Hull.

Harrison Burrows had a late penalty kick for the Blades as David Akintola's deflected strike earned Hull victory.

