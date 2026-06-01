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    Cowser HR, 4 RBIs back solid start by Bradish in Orioles' 9-5 victory over Toronto

    Cowser HR, 4 RBIs back solid start by Bradish in Orioles' 9-5 victory over Toronto

    Published on: Jun 01, 2026 12:39 AM IST
    AP
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    BALTIMORE — Kyle Bradish pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, Colton Cowser homered and drove in four runs and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-5 Sunday.

    HT Image
    HT Image

    Pete Alonso had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for the Orioles, who mounted a 6-0 third-inning lead against rookie Spencer Miles and coasted to the finish.

    It was a complete contrast to the first three games of the series, each of which was decided by one run after the winner staged a late comeback. In earning a split, the Orioles completed an uplifting homestand in which they won seven of 10, including a three-game sweep of first-place Tampa Bay.

    Bradish allowed an unearned run, struck out four and walked three. Although it was only his second win since April 8, the right-hander has a 1.72 ERA over his past five starts.

    Cowser hit a run-scoring groundout in the second inning before Baltimore took control with a five-run fifth. Alonso singled in a run and Samuel Basallo hit an RBI double before Cowser launched a three-run drive to center.

    The Orioles made it 9-0 in the sixth against Hayden Juenger, making his major debut after being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday. The right-hander walked two and gave up two hits in his only inning of work.

    Yohendrick Piñango hit a three-run homer for Toronto in the eighth.

    Blue Jays right fielder Jesús Sánchez left the game in the sixth inning with bruised right wrist after apparently being struck by a ball thrown from the bleachers during a stoppage in play. X-rays were negative.

    Blue Jays: After taking Monday off, Toronto sends Kevin Guzman to the mound in Atlanta on Tuesday night.

    Orioles: Following a day off Monday, Baltimore starts Shane Baz on the road Tuesday night in Boston.

    MLB: /mlb

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

    Home/Genesis/Cowser HR, 4 RBIs Back Solid Start By Bradish In Orioles' 9-5 Victory Over Toronto
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