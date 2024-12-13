Crazy Cock Single Malt Whisky - A Rare Gem in the World of Indian Single Malts

If you spot a bottle labelled Crazy Cock – The Single Malt Whisky on a store shelf, you might do a double-take and wonder, "Who came up with that name?" Behind the bold name is a four-decade-long vision and commitment to crafting luxury Indian single malt whiskies. South Seas Distilleries was founded four decades ago with a clear vision to distill and mature India’s finest single malt whiskies at a time when the category was virtually unheard of in India. They have spent four decades perfecting the art of whisky making in India. Now, after four decades of mastering the art of maturation in the Indian climate, they present Crazy Cock – The Single Malt Whisky with two inaugural expressions: Rare and Dhua. Bottled and released in extremely small batches, these are some of the rarest Indian single malt whiskies which reflect the distillery’s mastery of oak cask maturation in India’s unique climate, lending the whiskies their exquisite and distinct character. In a world driven by speed and scale, South Seas Distilleries stands out for its commitment to time, care, and the art of whisky-making. Crazy Cock Single Malt Whisky’s name reflects the distillery’s ethos—embracing the unconventional and pursuing excellence by bottling some of India’s rarest and oldest single malt whiskies. South Seas Distilleries – Home To One of The Oldest and the Largest Copper Stills In India Since Four Decades

The “Crazy” in Crazy Cock reflects the founder's bold vision and commitment to the art of whisky making. Four decades ago, when single malts were nearly unknown in India, he defied norms by envisioning a world-class distillery, installing India’s largest copper pot stills, and handpicking oak casks from across the globe. Why the “Cock”? Just as a rooster's crow signals a new dawn, Crazy Cock Single Malt Whisky marks a transformative era for South Seas Distilleries. After years of crafting malts for the biggest Indian and international brands, the distillery now bottles the rarest and oldest single malts as their inaugural brand – Crazy Cock Single Malt Whisky. South Seas Distilleries has been a contributor to a larger movement of the "Indian Whisky Renaissance," which combines traditional craftsmanship with global appeal.

Crazy Cock Rare – Indian Single Malt Whisky

A Celebration of Craftsmanship

The distillery offers two distinct expressions: Crazy Cock Single Malt Whisky - RARE, a full-bodied Indian single malt with a rich flavour profile aged in first-fill rare oak casks, and Crazy Cock Single Malt Whisky - DHUA (meaning smoke), a peated expression with a smoky, sherried flavour profile. Both are among India’s oldest and rarest single malt whiskies, matured in the country’s largest maturation warehouses at their distillery in Dahanu, Maharashtra.

Every detail of Crazy Cock Single Malt Whisky reflects a commitment to the art of whisky making – distillation and maturation in India. From the distinctive name to the intricate label artwork and bottle design—shaped to mirror the distillery's iconic copper pot stills—each element embodies dedication and commitment to perfection. The distillery sources the highest quality Flor-grade cork closures, the finest in the world, to underscore the rarity, quality and value of the whisky. The commitment to excellence extends to sustainability, with recycled glass and environmentally friendly materials used in the packaging, ensuring that the Crazy Cock Single Malt Whisky experience is as mindful.

Crazy Cock Dhua – Indian Single Malt Whisky

Additionally, South Seas has gone a step further to cater to discerning travellers by introducing higher-ABV variants of RARE and DHUA (46%), available exclusively at duty-free outlets across India, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa, Delhi and Chandigarh. These travel-exclusive editions offer a richer, more intense single-malt whisky experience. Apart from being available duty-free, these expressions are also available internationally in select retail outlets in the UAE.

Supporting Heritage Spirits

Beyond Indian single malt whiskies, the distillery is also dedicated to preserving India’s indigenous spirits. Mahura (Mahua), an ancient Indian spirit made from the Madhuca Longifolia flower, is indigenous to India. Nearly lost to history due to colonial restrictions, South Seas revived this tradition with Six Brothers, India’s first global luxury heritage spirit made from 100% Mahura flowers. Six Brothers honours the family's century-long legacy with this heritage spirit.

By combining tradition with sophisticated innovation, South Seas Distilleries is ensuring a commitment to passion, innovation, art and craftsmanship that extends across the distillery’s luxury spirits portfolio, ensuring that each product reflects the care and meticulous attention to detail and a pursuit of perfection for the last four decades.

Note to the reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Readers are advised that consumption of alcohol is injurious to health and addictive and is prohibited for people below the legal drinking age, not for promotion.