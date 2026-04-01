Dallas Stars give GM Jim Nill a 2-year contract extension before 5th playoff appearance in a row

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars have extended the contract of general manager Jim Nill for two years, keeping in place the architect of the team headed to the playoffs again after advancing to the Western Conference final each of the past three seasons. HT Image

Nill has been the Stars GM since 2013, and his contract was only through this season until the announcement on Tuesday. His extension through the 2027-28 season was finalized less than 24 hours after a prominent job opened when the Toronto Maple Leafs fired GM Brad Treliving.

“Jim has established himself as one of the most respected general managers in the NHL,” Stars owner Tom Gaglardi said. “Through his roster management and talent evaluation, he has positioned our franchise to be amongst the best teams in our league in both the present and future. I’m thrilled that he will continue to guide the Stars.”

Going into a game Tuesday night at Boston, the Stars' 100 points rank second in the NHL behind Central Division foe Colorado. Dallas has already qualified for its fifth consecutive playoff appearance.

The 67-year-old Nill was selected as the NHL's top GM each of the past three seasons by a panel that includes all of the league's general managers. The only current GMs that have been with their teams longer are Kevin Cheveldayoff in Winnipeg and Doug Armstrong in St. Louis.

Since Nill began with the Stars before the 2013-14 season, their 63 postseason wins are the second most in the NHL. They've qualified for the playoffs nine times in that span, and made the Stanley Cup Final in 2020. He was previously in the front office of the Detroit Red Wings.

“I’m fortunate to work with incredibly talented and passionate individuals that have helped our franchise become one of the best in the NHL,” Nill said. “I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to continue as general manager of the Stars.”

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