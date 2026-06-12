...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Darnell Nurse gives the Oilers a short list of teams he would accept a trade to, AP source says

Darnell Nurse gives the Oilers a short list of teams he would accept a trade to, AP source says

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 12:35 am IST
AP |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Darnell Nurse's time with the Edmonton Oilers could be coming to an end soon.

HT Image

Nurse provided the Oilers with a short list of teams he would be willing to be traded to, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because discussions are being kept private.

The 31-year-old left-shooting defenseman has four seasons left on his contract at an annual salary cap hit of $9.25 million. Because the eight-year, $74 million contract he signed in August 2021 was largely front-loaded, Nurse is only owed $29.6 million in actual dollars through 2030, and that dips to $23.6 million after he receives his bonus this summer.

Nurse has spent his entire NHL career with Edmonton since being selected with the seventh pick in the 2013 draft. He helped the team make seven consecutive playoff appearances including back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and ‘25.

 
contract trade
Home / Genesis / Darnell Nurse gives the Oilers a short list of teams he would accept a trade to, AP source says
Home / Genesis / Darnell Nurse gives the Oilers a short list of teams he would accept a trade to, AP source says
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.