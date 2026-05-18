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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Metro Monday’, uses public transport to reach Secretariat

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched the ‘Metro Monday’ initiative in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal promoting public transport and fuel conservation.

Published on: May 18, 2026 04:52 pm IST
By Genesis
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the ‘Metro Monday’ initiative, encouraging the use of public transport as part of a broader campaign focused on fuel conservation and public participation.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, centre, shows Delhi metro travel card as she travels by metro to promote 'Metro Monday' initiative under 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan' campaign.(PTI)

According to an official statement, Gupta began her day by walking from her official residence, Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan in Civil Lines, to Lok Niwas for a meeting with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister travelled by Delhi Metro from Kashmere Gate station to ITO station and later took a feeder bus to reach the Delhi Secretariat.

Delhi ministers Parvesh Verma and Ravindra Indraj accompanied her during the journey.

Push for public transport use

The initiative has been launched under the ‘Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan’ campaign following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal promoting public transport usage and fuel conservation.

The Delhi government said ministers and officials were encouraged to use Metro services and other forms of public transport to commute to their offices on Monday.

 
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Home / Genesis / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Metro Monday’, uses public transport to reach Secretariat
Home / Genesis / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Metro Monday’, uses public transport to reach Secretariat
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