Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Metro Monday’, uses public transport to reach Secretariat

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the ‘Metro Monday’ initiative, encouraging the use of public transport as part of a broader campaign focused on fuel conservation and public participation.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, centre, shows Delhi metro travel card as she travels by metro to promote 'Metro Monday' initiative under 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan' campaign.(PTI)

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According to an official statement, Gupta began her day by walking from her official residence, Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan in Civil Lines, to Lok Niwas for a meeting with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister travelled by Delhi Metro from Kashmere Gate station to ITO station and later took a feeder bus to reach the Delhi Secretariat.

Delhi ministers Parvesh Verma and Ravindra Indraj accompanied her during the journey.

Push for public transport use

The initiative has been launched under the ‘Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan’ campaign following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal promoting public transport usage and fuel conservation.

The Delhi government said ministers and officials were encouraged to use Metro services and other forms of public transport to commute to their offices on Monday.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the initiative aims to promote reduced fuel consumption, lower traffic congestion and wider public participation in sustainable commuting practices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the initiative aims to promote reduced fuel consumption, lower traffic congestion and wider public participation in sustainable commuting practices. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Since taking office earlier this year, Rekha Gupta has repeatedly focused on civic participation, public transport and energy conservation initiatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since taking office earlier this year, Rekha Gupta has repeatedly focused on civic participation, public transport and energy conservation initiatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this month, the Delhi government announced measures including reduced use of official vehicle convoys, promotion of public transport and energy-saving campaigns as part of broader sustainability efforts in the national capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this month, the Delhi government announced measures including reduced use of official vehicle convoys, promotion of public transport and energy-saving campaigns as part of broader sustainability efforts in the national capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister had also appealed to residents to support fuel-saving measures and greater use of public transport systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister had also appealed to residents to support fuel-saving measures and greater use of public transport systems. {{/usCountry}}

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