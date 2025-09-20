Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi Police launches city-wide outreach campaign under ‘Eyes and Ears’ scheme

ByGenesis
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 09:41 pm IST

Additional CP/PRO Sanjay Tyagi leads Delhi Police’s ‘Eyes and Ears’ campaign across 15 districts, urging citizens to stay alert.

New Delhi, September 20: The Delhi Police today rolled out a city-wide public outreach campaign on safety and security under its flagship “Eyes and Ears” scheme, across all 15 districts of the capital. The initiative, coordinated by the Public Relations Office (PRO) Branch at Police Headquarters in collaboration with the district police, aimed to encourage citizens to become active partners in maintaining vigilance and security.

Sh. Sanjay Tyagi, IPS, Additional CP/PRO, addresses the media during Delhi Police’s city-wide outreach campaign on safety and security under the ‘Eyes and Ears’ scheme.
Sh. Sanjay Tyagi, IPS, Additional CP/PRO, addresses the media during Delhi Police’s city-wide outreach campaign on safety and security under the ‘Eyes and Ears’ scheme.

The “Eyes and Ears” scheme encourages citizens to provide timely information to the police about suspicious individuals, activities, unattended articles, or potential crimes. With the festive season approaching, the latest campaign focused on spreading awareness in crowded public spaces such as markets and shopping plazas, where community alertness plays a vital role.

At each district-level event, awareness messages were delivered through multiple media, including large-screen displays of short films, distribution of informative pamphlets, display of posters and standees, and use of the Jansampark Vahan of Delhi Police’s Public Relations Office. Local Market Welfare Associations (MWAs) and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) were also mobilised to spread the message of collective responsibility and vigilance in their respective areas.

Field officers addressed gatherings at the venues, stressing the importance of community cooperation in enhancing safety and encouraging citizens to report anything suspicious without delay.

The campaign was conducted under the overall supervision of Sh. Sanjay Tyagi, IPS, Additional CP/PRO, in coordination with the DCsP of all 15 districts. The nodal officers from PRO carried out the activities under the guidance of Sh. Ranjay Atrishya, ACP/APRO.

The following venues hosted the campaign activities today:

District

Venue

New Delhi

Central Market, Connaught Place

South-West

Central Market, Sarojini Nagar

West

MERI College, Institutional area Janakpuri

Dwarka

Vegas Mall, Dwarka

North

Town Hall, Chandni Chowk

Central

Mahila Chowki, Shradhanand Marg

North-West

DT Mall, Shalimar Bagh

Rohini

North Ex Mall, Rohini

Outer

Nangloi Metro Station

South

Select City Mall, Saket

South-East

Central Market, Lajpat Nagar

East

V3S Mall, Laxmi Nagar

Shahdara

Vikas Mall, GT Road, Shahdara

Outer-North

Auditorium, Bawana Chamber of Industries, Sector- 5, Bawana

North-East

MTNL Park Bhajanpura

By spreading the campaign simultaneously across Delhi, the police aimed to maximise outreach and remind citizens that vigilance in public places is a shared responsibility.

News / Genesis / Delhi Police launches city-wide outreach campaign under ‘Eyes and Ears’ scheme
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On