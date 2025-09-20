Delhi Police launches city-wide outreach campaign under ‘Eyes and Ears’ scheme
Additional CP/PRO Sanjay Tyagi leads Delhi Police’s ‘Eyes and Ears’ campaign across 15 districts, urging citizens to stay alert.
New Delhi, September 20: The Delhi Police today rolled out a city-wide public outreach campaign on safety and security under its flagship “Eyes and Ears” scheme, across all 15 districts of the capital. The initiative, coordinated by the Public Relations Office (PRO) Branch at Police Headquarters in collaboration with the district police, aimed to encourage citizens to become active partners in maintaining vigilance and security.
The “Eyes and Ears” scheme encourages citizens to provide timely information to the police about suspicious individuals, activities, unattended articles, or potential crimes. With the festive season approaching, the latest campaign focused on spreading awareness in crowded public spaces such as markets and shopping plazas, where community alertness plays a vital role.
At each district-level event, awareness messages were delivered through multiple media, including large-screen displays of short films, distribution of informative pamphlets, display of posters and standees, and use of the Jansampark Vahan of Delhi Police’s Public Relations Office. Local Market Welfare Associations (MWAs) and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) were also mobilised to spread the message of collective responsibility and vigilance in their respective areas.
Field officers addressed gatherings at the venues, stressing the importance of community cooperation in enhancing safety and encouraging citizens to report anything suspicious without delay.
The campaign was conducted under the overall supervision of Sh. Sanjay Tyagi, IPS, Additional CP/PRO, in coordination with the DCsP of all 15 districts. The nodal officers from PRO carried out the activities under the guidance of Sh. Ranjay Atrishya, ACP/APRO.
The following venues hosted the campaign activities today:
District
Venue
New Delhi
Central Market, Connaught Place
South-West
Central Market, Sarojini Nagar
West
MERI College, Institutional area Janakpuri
Dwarka
Vegas Mall, Dwarka
North
Town Hall, Chandni Chowk
Central
Mahila Chowki, Shradhanand Marg
North-West
DT Mall, Shalimar Bagh
Rohini
North Ex Mall, Rohini
Outer
Nangloi Metro Station
South
Select City Mall, Saket
South-East
Central Market, Lajpat Nagar
East
V3S Mall, Laxmi Nagar
Shahdara
Vikas Mall, GT Road, Shahdara
Outer-North
Auditorium, Bawana Chamber of Industries, Sector- 5, Bawana
North-East
MTNL Park Bhajanpura
By spreading the campaign simultaneously across Delhi, the police aimed to maximise outreach and remind citizens that vigilance in public places is a shared responsibility.