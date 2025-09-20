Delhi Police launches city-wide outreach campaign under ‘Eyes and Ears’ scheme

New Delhi, September 20: The Delhi Police today rolled out a city-wide public outreach campaign on safety and security under its flagship “Eyes and Ears” scheme, across all 15 districts of the capital. The initiative, coordinated by the Public Relations Office (PRO) Branch at Police Headquarters in collaboration with the district police, aimed to encourage citizens to become active partners in maintaining vigilance and security. Sh. Sanjay Tyagi, IPS, Additional CP/PRO, addresses the media during Delhi Police’s city-wide outreach campaign on safety and security under the ‘Eyes and Ears’ scheme.

The “Eyes and Ears” scheme encourages citizens to provide timely information to the police about suspicious individuals, activities, unattended articles, or potential crimes. With the festive season approaching, the latest campaign focused on spreading awareness in crowded public spaces such as markets and shopping plazas, where community alertness plays a vital role.

At each district-level event, awareness messages were delivered through multiple media, including large-screen displays of short films, distribution of informative pamphlets, display of posters and standees, and use of the Jansampark Vahan of Delhi Police’s Public Relations Office. Local Market Welfare Associations (MWAs) and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) were also mobilised to spread the message of collective responsibility and vigilance in their respective areas.

Field officers addressed gatherings at the venues, stressing the importance of community cooperation in enhancing safety and encouraging citizens to report anything suspicious without delay.

The campaign was conducted under the overall supervision of Sh. Sanjay Tyagi, IPS, Additional CP/PRO, in coordination with the DCsP of all 15 districts. The nodal officers from PRO carried out the activities under the guidance of Sh. Ranjay Atrishya, ACP/APRO.

The following venues hosted the campaign activities today:

District Venue New Delhi Central Market, Connaught Place South-West Central Market, Sarojini Nagar West MERI College, Institutional area Janakpuri Dwarka Vegas Mall, Dwarka North Town Hall, Chandni Chowk Central Mahila Chowki, Shradhanand Marg North-West DT Mall, Shalimar Bagh Rohini North Ex Mall, Rohini Outer Nangloi Metro Station South Select City Mall, Saket South-East Central Market, Lajpat Nagar East V3S Mall, Laxmi Nagar Shahdara Vikas Mall, GT Road, Shahdara Outer-North Auditorium, Bawana Chamber of Industries, Sector- 5, Bawana North-East MTNL Park Bhajanpura

By spreading the campaign simultaneously across Delhi, the police aimed to maximise outreach and remind citizens that vigilance in public places is a shared responsibility.