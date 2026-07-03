Doctors of Uttar Pradesh Honoured with the HTDS Medical Excellence Awards

HT Digital Streams organised the HTDS Medical Excellence Awards 2026 on June 27, 2026, in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. The ceremony recognised doctors from various fields across the state for their contributions to healthcare. HT Digital Streams held the HTDS Medical Excellence Awards 2026 in Lucknow on June 27, honoring doctors for their contributions to healthcare.

The event served as a platform to acknowledge achievements and contributions within the medical profession . It brought together different doctors, hospital administrators, healthcare experts, and several distinguished personalities from the medical fraternity.

The deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak, attended the event as the chief guest. While felicitating the awardees, he appreciated their invaluable contribution to society and stated that the selfless service of doctors continues to inspire the nation.

On the occasion, doctors who have made contributions in medical services, research, innovation, and patient care were honoured across various categories.

The awards ceremony, organised by HT Digital Streams, was appreciated as a meaningful initiative to express society's gratitude towards medical professionals delivering healthcare services and to encourage continued excellence in the field.