Doctors of Uttar Pradesh Honoured with the HTDS Medical Excellence Awards
HT Digital Streams held the HTDS Medical Excellence Awards 2026 in Lucknow on June 27, recognising doctors for their contributions to healthcare.
HT Digital Streams organised the HTDS Medical Excellence Awards 2026 on June 27, 2026, in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. The ceremony recognised doctors from various fields across the state for their contributions to healthcare.
The event served as a platform to acknowledge achievements and contributions within the medical profession . It brought together different doctors, hospital administrators, healthcare experts, and several distinguished personalities from the medical fraternity.
The deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak, attended the event as the chief guest. While felicitating the awardees, he appreciated their invaluable contribution to society and stated that the selfless service of doctors continues to inspire the nation.
On the occasion, doctors who have made contributions in medical services, research, innovation, and patient care were honoured across various categories.
The awards ceremony, organised by HT Digital Streams, was appreciated as a meaningful initiative to express society's gratitude towards medical professionals delivering healthcare services and to encourage continued excellence in the field.
Award Recipients:
- Dr. Ashish Ram – The Cine Ally
- Commander Sumit Ghosh – Saraswati Dental College
- Dr. Ambukeshwar – Max Healthcare
- Dr. Ashish Jha – Professor, Department of Cardiology, RMLIMS
- Dr. Jitendra Rao – Professor, Prosthodontics, KGMU
- Dr. Gaurav Bhardwaj – Director, Aakash CIMS Superspeciality Hospital, Mathura
- Dr. Gautam Lokdarshi – Department of Oculoplasty, KGMU
- Dr. Piyush Pratap Singh – V-2 Urology Hospital
- Dr. R. K. Thukral – Omnicare Health House
- Dr. Saurabh Tandon – Consultant Physician, Internal Medicine
- Professor Dr. Shiv Sagar Gupta – Shreyans Clinic
- Dr. Mukesh Maharaj – Tulip Eyecare
- Vaidya Radheshyam Saraswat – HR Hospital Spine Neuro Therapy Treatment & Research Centre, Aligarh
- Dr. Rajeev Singh – Gold Medalist, Homeopathy, Raebareli
- Mr. Dinesh Mahajan – Area Head, UP, HDFC Bank
- Dr. Aanchal Garg – Director, Colour IVF
- Dr. Ashish Srivastava – Ortho & Neuro Pain Clinic
- Dr. Pragya Bajpai, Gynecologist – Pt. K. P. Tripathi Memorial Hospital, Amethi
- Dr. Kamleshwar Singh – Department of Prosthodontics, KGMU
- Dr. Lubna Kamal – Nano Homeopathy
- Dr. Rajat Mathur – President, Saraswati Dental Hospital
- Dr. Sabya Sachi Sarkar – Sarkar Diagnostic
- Dr. Vaibhav Saxena – Wellson Medicity
- Dr. Vikrant – Director, Osteosure
- Mr. Vivek Badlani – Saree Mahal
- Dr. Alok Kumar Srivastava – Jyoti Skin & Hair Care Centre, Sitapur
- Dr. Abhishek Agarwal – HOD, Sports Medicine, KGMU
- Dr. Ambar Mathur – Director, Amba ENT Centre
- Dr. Avinash Kumar Singh – Associate Director, Medanta
- Dr. Bhanwar Nagpal – Wellson Medicity
- Dr. Om Prakash – Verma Vachak Ayurveda
- Dr. Sanjay Mishra – Department of Hematology, KGMU
- Dr. Amarjot Singh – Surgeon, RMLU
- Mr. Manoj Roy – Vice President, HDFC Bank
- Dr. Vishnu Anurag – Orthopedic Surgeon, Talus Clinic
- Dr. Anand Pandey – General Surgeon, S-2 Multispeciality Hospital, Gonda
- Dr. Puneet Goyal – Department of Anaesthesiology, SGPGIMS
- Ryan Singh – Globus Hospital, Kanpur
- Vaibhav Garg – Krishna Super Speciality Hospital, Kanpur
- Dr. Kumud Singh – Rahi Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd., Kanpur
- Prateek Shukla – Divine Multispeciality Hospital, Kanpur
- Dr. Devendra Singh – Shri Jayaram Hospital & Trauma Centre, Kanpur
- Dr. Ruchi Singh – Ruchi Physiotherapy Centre, Kanpur
- Ajay Kumar Mishra, MD, Life Care Medical And Surgical Appliances, Kanpur
- Dr. Pratima Awasthi – Kanpur
- Dr. Vivek Mishra – Raja Nursing Home, Kanpur
- Dr. Utkarsh Trivedi – Utkarsh Hospital, Kanpur
- Dr. Devesh Tiwari – MD, AM, Rajkumari Memorial Clinic, Kanpur
- Dr. Ajay Singh Pal – Maa Durga Hospital, Kanpur
- Dr. Abhishek Awasthi – Aastha Dental Clinic & Implant Centre, Kanpur
Sponsors:
UPSIDA – Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority, BBD Group, HDFC Bank, POCT Services – Complete Medical Solutions, MORES Techno Private Limited, Oikoshreem, Tulip Eyewear, Lala Kashi Nath Seth Jewellers Pvt Ltd, The Cine Ally, Wellsun Medicity, SBI Life Insurance, IDBI Bank, Central Bank of India, United India Insurance Company Limited, Bawarchi Oil, Saree Mahal, RS Institute, Aspire Studies – MCA Classes, Kanpur.
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