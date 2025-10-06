Emersonn scores twice as Toulouse beats Lyon 2-1 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Brazilian striker Emersonn scored two late goals as Toulouse came from behind to win 2-1 at Lyon in the French league on Sunday. HT Image

Lyon led until the 87th minute but slumped to a second defeat this season after Emersonn first leveled the scoring with a powerful shot that took a deflection, then snatched the winner in added time with a header.

Lyon had dominated proceedings in the first half and had deservedly taken the lead in the 24th minute after a superb collective move started from the back and finished by Belgian forward Malick Fofana.

Fourth-placed Lyon has 15 points from seven games. Toulouse moved up to ninth place, five points behind.

Marseille won at rock-bottom Metz 3-0 to notch a fourth straight win in Ligue 1 and move top on goal difference from Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon on Saturday. Injury-hit PSG later played at Lille later Sunday and can move back to the top of the standings.

Strasbourg thrashed Angers 5-0 despite several absences. Joaquín Panichelli scored twice for the visitors and is now joint top scorer in the league alongside Monaco’s Ansu Fati, with both players having netted five goals each.

Martial Godo also scored twice for third-placed Strasbourg, which is level on points with Lyon but has a better goal difference.

The Riviera derby between Monaco and Nice ended in a 2-2 draw.

Nice went 2-0 up as Sofiane Diop hurt his former club with a brace in the first half. But Nice was reduced to 10 men in the 34th minute following Ali Abdi's red card. Fati, who is on a season-long loan from Barcelona, scored twice from the spot for the hosts.

Also, Rennes drew 2-2 at Le Havre.

