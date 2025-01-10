EVeez Plans to Expand to a Fleet of 50,000 2-EVs in the Coming Years, Supporting Gig Workers

EVeez, an electric vehicle (EV) subscription platform headquartered in Gurgaon, plans to expand its fleet to over 50,000 EVs in the next few years. EVeez is focussing on sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation. Co-founded by Gaurav Rathore, an IIT Bombay alumnus, and Abhishek Dwivedi, an NID Ahmedabad alumnus, EVeez aims towards enhancing mobility solutions while supporting gig workers and environmental initiatives. Speaking recently on The Success Playbook by Shine, a podcast for entrepreneurial journeys, Gaurav Rathore shared his vision for EVeez.

EVeez offers a subscription-based model for electric two-wheelers, that come with insurance, IoT-enabled tracking, and full-service maintenance. This flexible weekly or monthly subscription removes the financial barriers of vehicle ownership, enabling gig workers to start earning immediately. From food delivery riders to service professionals, workers can easily subscribe to EVeez without worrying about upfront costs or loans.

Speaking recently on The Success Playbook by Shine, a podcast for entrepreneurial journeys, Rathore shared his vision for EVeez and said, “The goal is simple: make sustainable mobility accessible while improving the quality of life for gig workers. Our platform helps them save money, work efficiently, and support their families without the burden of ownership.”

EVeez currently operates a fleet of 7,000 electric bikes across India, partnering with major delivery platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, Rapido, and Porter. The company reports zero customer acquisition costs, relying on word-of-mouth and strategic partnerships for growth. Rathore elaborated on the company’s growth on the podcast and said, “We are CAC-zero and see immense demand across cities, which speaks volumes about the viability of our model.”

The company’s expansion strategy includes a franchise-based partnership model, inviting local entrepreneurs to establish EV subscription hubs in their cities. EVeez provides a ready-to-use tech stack, operational support, and demand generation, ensuring for its channel partners.

Delhi's air quality has consistently ranked among the worst globally. As highlighted in the review paper 'What Is Polluting Delhi’s Air? A Review from 1990 to 2022,' Delhi’s annual average PM2.5 concentration in 2021–22 was 100 µg/m³, 20 times higher than the WHO guideline of 5 µg/m³. In this context, the adoption of electric vehicles, like those offered by EVeez, represents a step towards mitigating air pollution. “In cities like Delhi, where air quality is a crisis, shifting to electric vehicles is not just a choice but a necessity. Every EV we deploy contributes to a cleaner, greener India,” said Rathore.

The Road Ahead

EVeez plans to scale its operations to 50,000 EVs in the coming years, focusing on expanding its presence in India’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities. This growth aims to support local entrepreneurship and provide gig workers with more opportunities to enhance their mobility. As per Rathore, “Together, we can transform lives, empower communities, and create a sustainable future,”

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.