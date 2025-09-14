First two overs bowled by us set the platform for win: SL skipper Asalanka

Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka said the first two overs bowled by his pacers Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera set the platform for their Asia Cup win against Bangladesh here on Saturday. HT Image

Thushara and Chameera sent the Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon back to the dressing room even before they had opened their account, reducing their opponents to 0/2.

Bangladesh could not emerge from the twin loss and could manage a below-par 139/5, which was chased down by Sri Lanka in 14.4 overs for the loss of four wickets.

"The first two overs were a key moment for us, set the platform. It was a dream start," said Asalanka after the match

He also praised spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who returned the best figures of 2/25 for his side.

"That is his main weapon, even we can't pick him. He's a superstar."

The six-wicket win gave a huge boost to Sri Lanka's net run rate and Asalanka said it was a great team effort.

"Once we got 115-120 , we wanted to finish the game as soon as possible. It's absolutely brilliant support from the fans, Bangladesh fans as well," he said.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das said his team lost the game in the powerplay itself where they could muster just 30 runs in six overs and lost three wickets.

"I thought in the powerplay we lost the game. The wicket was a very good one to bat on. If you score 140 on a good wicket, you have to bowl and field well, which we didn't do."

The margin of defeat left Bangladesh with a mountain to climb in terms of net run rate. They have to defeat Afghanistan by a huge margin to survive in the tournament.

"It's a do or die . Thanks to our supporters, I wish they will come again."

Player of the match Kamil Mishara, who scored an unbeaten 46 off 32 for Sri Lanka and shared a 95-run stand with Pathum Nissanka, said, "Pathum just asked me to play my normal game, and to take my time. I'm very happy to win a game for my country again."

