Flipkart Expands Smart Cooling Portfolio with Motorola Air Conditioners with Transparent Installation Model

Rakesh Krishnan, Vice President, Large Appliances, Flipkart, said, “Air conditioners are among the most researched and high-consideration purchases for Indian households, particularly ahead of the peak summer season. However, too often, the excitement of a new purchase is dampened by unexpected installation fees. With the new Motorola AC range and its zero-hidden-cost model, we are removing the final barrier to a truly seamless shopping experience. Furthermore, this launch reinforces our commitment to democratizing access to premium technology while offering not just a diverse product portfolio, but a shopping ecosystem built on value-added services and total consumer confidence.”

While Indian consumers meticulously research tonnage and energy ratings in air conditioners, hidden post-checkout expenses often surface only after the purchase, impacting the final bill. The Motorola air conditioner range addresses this challenge through a transparent , all-inclusive pricing model with installation and essential materials included proposition. By bundling professional installation, high-grade copper piping, a wall-mount stand, and a three-year gas refilling assurance into a single upfront price, it is offering a more transparent and worry-free way to beat the heat this season.

Bengaluru, March 12, 2026 : Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, announced the launch of the Motorola range on its platform by introducing a new air-conditioning portfolio designed to eliminate hidden post-purchase installation costs for consumers. The new range will be available on the platform starting from ₹28,990/- with the listed price including all charges.

T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, India MBG, said, “Motorola has built its global reputation on delivering technology products that combine quality, reliability and innovation, and we are proud to extend that legacy into the home appliances category in India. In partnership with Flipkart, we are doing more than just launching high-performance cooling; we are introducing a more transparent approach to pricing and service which will further cement the trust consumers have placed in us.”

In the broader market, standard installation fees can often range from ₹1,500 to ₹3,500 depending on installation conditions, with additional charges for materials and accessories. Over time, maintenance expenses such as gas refilling can further add to the total cost of ownership. By consolidating these elements into a single price, it is aimed to simplify the buying journey and enhance transparency in the large appliances segment.

The Motorola air conditioner lineup includes inverter technology variants, energy-efficient configurations and multiple capacity options suited for different room sizes and Indian weather conditions. Professional installation included in the base price helps ensure systems are set up according to defined standards to support performance and longevity. Customers can explore detailed product specifications, compare models based on tonnage and energy ratings, and schedule delivery and installation seamlessly through Flipkart’s platform.

About the Flipkart Group The Flipkart Group is one of India’s leading digital commerce entities with a strong technology-first foundation and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip, and super.money. Established in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants, and small businesses to participate in India's digital commerce revolution. With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart’s marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Today, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. With a focus on empowering and delighting every Indian by delivering value through technology and innovation, Flipkart has pioneered services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, Easy Returns, and UPI payments. Beyond shopping, Flipkart continues to create jobs, empower entrepreneurs, and strengthen India’s digital economy.

For media queries, please write to: media@flipkart.com

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by partnering with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumer’s lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

MOTOROLA, the Stylized Motorola Logo and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC, and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2026 Motorola Mobility LLC.

Note to readers: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!