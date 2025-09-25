From Classic to Contemporary: Cake Flavours by Theobroma for Today’s Celebrations

For every celebration, from birthdays and anniversaries to weddings and gatherings, a cake is often the first thing people look forward to. The act of cutting a cake has become a tradition that symbolises joy, togetherness, and shared beginnings. Over the years, the flavours have evolved as well. Theobroma offers a range of cakes that connect classic and contemporary tastes. From Dutch Truffle to Red Velvet, cakes play a key role in celebrations. Theobroma combines traditional and contemporary flavors, offering, making it easy to find the ideal cake for any occasion. (Source: Theobroma)

Classics Cakes

Dutch Truffle

When it comes to chocolate, the Dutch Truffle is a familiar choice. Layers of chocolate sponge are covered in ganache that is both rich and comforting. Chocolate truffle cakes have been a part of many birthdays and anniversaries, showing that chocolate remains a popular flavour

Fresh Cream Pineapple Cakes

Light and refreshing, a Fresh Cream Pineapple Cake is a long-standing favourite. With its sponge, cream, and tangy pineapple, this cake continues to be enjoyed across generations.

Mawa Cakes

For those who value Indian traditions, Mawa Cake reflects heritage baking. Made with khoya and flavoured with cardamom, this tea-time cake is a reminder of old-world bakeries.

Contemporary Cakes

Hazelnut Praline Mousse

Praline pairs with hazelnut mousse in this cake, resulting in a dessert that feels European yet ideal for every celebration. It suits those who want something different for their special occasions.

Red Velvet

Red Velvet has become a well-known cake in recent years. Its red layers, paired with cream cheese frosting, give it a distinct look. The Red Velvet offers a balance of sweetness and tang. It is a favourite for weddings, engagements, and parties.

Chocolate Mousse

The Chocolate Mousse Cake is a modern twist on the traditional chocolate cake. It suits those who want richness without heaviness.

Opium Cakes

The Opium Cake is made for grand celebrations. It layers chocolate in different textures, creating a varied flavour profile.

Best of the two worlds

Opéra Cakes

Opéra Cakes are inspired by French patisserie. With layers of coffee-soaked sponge, ganache, and buttercream, it offers depth of flavour and artistry in presentation.

New York Style Baked Cheesecakes

Cheesecake has now become a staple at gatherings. The New York Style Baked Cheesecake is creamy and smooth, making it a favourite among dessert lovers. It can also be chosen as a birthday cake.

Conclusion

While classics like Dutch Truffle and Fresh Cream Pineapple remain popular, contemporary creations like Red Velvet, Hazelnut Praline Mousse, and Opium Cake are gaining recognition. With a wide range of flavours, every celebration can find its perfect slice of happiness.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.