Fuel Your Post-Holiday Hustle with California Walnuts

As the holiday celebrations fade and the New Year begins, it's time to get back to the grind with wholesome and nutritious choices. California walnuts, sun-ripened to perfection in the golden agricultural haven of California’s Central Valley, are the perfect companion for this transition. Known for their exceptional quality, buttery flavor, and creamy texture, these "Pure Gold" walnuts exemplify the gold standard in taste and nutrition. Packed with plant-based omega-3, they support heart, brain, and overall well-being, making them an essential ingredient for your post-holiday reset. Whether in quick snacks, hearty meals, or creative recipes, California walnuts bring unparalleled versatility and richness to your daily routine. Air Fried Walnut Granola for a healthy you

So, start your day right with walnut-infused breakfast options that fuel your energy and set the tone for a productive day ahead.

Air Fried Walnut Granola

Ingredients

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

75g clear honey

250g jumbo oats

100g California walnuts, roughly chopped

3 tablespoons mixed seeds

75g sultanas

100g dried apricots, diced

25g desiccated coconut

Preparation

1. Place the coconut oil and honey in a small saucepan and heat until melted.

2. Mix the remaining ingredients in a large bowl and stir in the honey mixture to evenly coat.

3. Line the tray of the air fryer with baking parchment and add the granola. Air fry at 180°C for 10-15 minutes, stirring a couple of times, or until golden and crispy.

4. Spread out onto a large try to cool completely.

Cooks tip: Store in an airtight container and use over the next few days. You may need to do this in 2 batches depending on the size of the air fryer tray.

Baked Breakfast Walnut Frittata

Add the goodness of Baked Breakfast Walnut Frittata to your table

Ingredients

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

75g smoked back bacon, trimmed and diced

300g Portobello mushrooms, thickly sliced

1 clove garlic, crushed

200g cherry tomatoes, halved

75g California walnuts, roughly chopped

6 medium eggs, beaten

50g reduced fat mature Cheddar cheese, grated

1 tablespoon chopped flat leaf parsley

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease and line a 22cm square tin with baking parchment.

2. Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the smoked back bacon, mushrooms and garlic for 4-5 minutes until softened and golden. Add the tomatoes and 50g walnuts and cook for 1-2 minutes more. Season.

3. Transfer to the prepared tin and stir in the eggs. Sprinkle with cheese, remaining 25g walnuts and the parsley. Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden and set.

4. Allow to cool slightly before cutting into 4 squares.

Cooks tip: Serve 2 portions straight away and serve the other 2 the next day, sliced in toasted ciabatta or French bread, great as a weekend brunch or light lunch. Or cut the remaining squares into smaller pieces for a pack lunch the next day.

Sweet Potato and Chickpea Waffles with Pesto Walnuts

Sweet Potato and Chickpea Waffles with Pesto Walnuts

Ingredients

For the waffles:

400g sweet potato, peeled and grated

100g chickpea flour

2 eggs

150ml milk (or a plant-based alternative)

2 tablespoon hemp seeds

1/2 teaspoon chili flakes

1 teaspoon tomato flakes

1 teaspoon baking powder

Salt and pepper to taste

For the dip:

120g California walnuts

400g high-protein cottage cheese

1/2 red and 1/2 yellow bell pepper, finely diced

6 radishes

A pinch of turmeric, coarsely ground pepper and salt to taste

2 teaspoon pesto

Some freshly chopped basil

Preparation

1. Mix the sweet potatoes with the chickpea flour, eggs, milk, hemp seeds, chili and tomato flakes, salt, and pepper until you have a smooth batter.

2. Preheat the waffle iron and grease lightly. Pour some of the batter into the waffle iron and bake until golden brown. Repeat this, depending on the waffle iron and its size, until the batter is used up.

3. To make the dip, briefly dry roast the California walnuts in a preheated pan, leave to cool. Mix the cottage cheese with the diced bell peppers and finely chopped radishes and season with the spices. Thoroughly mix the walnuts with the pesto and freshly chopped basil and serve with the dip and waffles.

Green Shakshuka with Walnuts

Try the delicious Green Shakshuka with Walnuts

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 spring onions, sliced

150g frozen peas, defrosted

150g frozen edamame beans, defrosted

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 green chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

50g California walnuts, roughly chopped

400g can lentils

½ x 25g pack coriander, chopped

4 medium eggs

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.

2. Heat the oil in a large ovenproof frying pan and fry the spring onions, peas and beans for 3 minutes, add the cumin, chilli, walnuts and the lentils with the juice from the can, cook for a further 3 minutes. Stir in half the coriander and season.

3. Make 4 hollows in the vegetables and crack an egg into each, place the pan in the oven for 7-8 minutes or until the egg white has just set. Serve sprinkled with remaining coriander and extra chopped walnuts, if liked.

Cooks tip: Try replacing 50g each of the peas and beans with 100g asparagus tip, cut into 3cm pieces. Serve with a drizzle of chilli sauce and crusty bread.

