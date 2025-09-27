Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke set for knee procedure

Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Brandon Clarke will undergo an arthroscopic procedure to address knee synovitis and is expected to be re-evaluated in six weeks, ESPN reported on Friday. HT Image

The Grizzlies announced Friday that Clarke was completely healed from a high- grade right PCL sprain that was sustained on March 19, an injury that caused him to miss the rest of the season.

The Grizzlies didn't stop there on Friday. They announced two-time All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. is expected to be sidelined four-to-six more weeks with a toe injury, and center Zach Edey will be out six-to-nine more weeks as he recovers from his left ankle surgery on June 7.

Clarke, 29, averaged 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 62.1 percent from the field in 64 games (18 starts) last season.

He is averaging 10.2 points for his career with 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 20.8 minutes in 307 regular-season games (48 starts) in parts of six seasons with Memphis.

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Clarke 21st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft and traded him the same summer to the Grizzlies. He was voted to the NBA All- Rookie first team that season.

Jackson, 26, was the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season. He was an All-Star that season and again in 2024-25.

Jackson averaged 22.2 points per game last season, slightly behind the career- best 22.5 he put up one season earlier. He is averaging 18.5 points in 407 games (398 starts) over seven seasons in Memphis.

Jackson also has career averages of 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 blocked shots, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

The 7-foot-4 Edey, 23, proved to be a pivotal presence as a rookie for the Grizzlies last season, averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across only 21.5 minutes per game. He started 55 of his 66 games.

--Field Level Media