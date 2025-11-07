Gujarat to Hold ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra’ Marking 150th Birth Anniversary of Birsa Munda

Gujarat will mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda with a state-wide ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra’ from November 7 to 13. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will flag off the Yatra from Adhyashaktidham Ambaji on Friday. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will flag off the Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra from Ambaji on November 7. The week-long journey will traverse 14 tribal districts across Gujarat.

The initiative, part of the nationwide ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh’ being observed under the Centre’s guidance, aims to raise awareness about the role of tribal communities in India’s freedom movement and highlight their contribution to social and cultural development.

The Yatra will commence simultaneously from two locations, Ambaji in North Gujarat and Umargam on the Maharashtra border in South Gujarat and converge at Ekta Nagar, home to the Statue of Unity. The routes will cover 14 predominantly tribal districts, spreading messages of social inclusion, welfare, and cultural pride.

Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary and Ministers of State P. C. Baranda, Kamlesh Patel, Pravin Mali, and Swaroopji Thakor will join the Chief Minister at the inauguration in Ambaji.

According to a government release, the Yatra will include a series of service-oriented and outreach activities along its route. Health check-up camps, Seva Setu grievance redressal drives, and community sanitation initiatives will be organised with public participation. Exhibitions and cultural programmes will depict the life, struggles, and legacy of Birsa Munda, while information kiosks will highlight various Central and State government welfare schemes aimed at tribal development.

At designated stopovers, performances such as Bhavai plays, folk dances, and lectures will be held to engage local residents and students. Schools and community organisations will also host painting and elocution competitions on tribal heritage and the freedom movement.

In addition to the Yatra through tribal districts, government departments will organise similar programs in 20 non-tribal districts from November 13 to 15 to mark the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh’.

The culmination of the celebration will take place on November 15, observed nationally as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, at Dediapada in Narmada district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

The state government has stated that the initiative aims to strengthen tribal participation in governance and economic development, aligning with its broader vision of inclusive growth. Officials noted that several welfare schemes targeting tribal areas, including housing, education, healthcare, and livelihood initiatives, have been expanded in recent years under both central and state plans.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the Yatra represents an effort to connect communities through awareness and participation. He added that the celebrations reflect the dual focus on development and cultural heritage.