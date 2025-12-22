Herbalife India's new campaign highlights risks of counterfeit health products

In a world where wellness and nutrition have become an integral part of our daily lives, trust in what we consume matters more than ever. Yet, the growing menace of counterfeit health products threatens this trust, not just undermining genuine brands, but also putting consumer health at risk. It's a leading global nutrition and wellness company, has launched a concerted initiative to raise awareness against counterfeit products and reinforce the importance of authenticity in health and wellness. New Herbalife India campaign on counterfeit risks

Counterfeit nutritional supplements are often produced in unregulated facilities, lacking the rigorous testing and quality checks that ensure safety and efficacy. Such products may look deceptively similar to genuine ones with identical packaging and labels, but they can contain unverified or even harmful ingredients. Herbalife India’s latest campaign seeks to educate consumers about these dangers, emphasizing that counterfeit products not only waste money but can also compromise one’s well-being.

This company follows a “Seed to Feed” approach that focuses on monitoring quality across its sourcing and production processes. Ingredients are checked at various stages before final formulation. Through this structured approach, the company works to ensure its nutrition products meet applicable quality and safety standards.

As part of this awareness initiative, Herbalife India is also empowering consumers to make informed choices. The company reiterates that its products are sold exclusively through a network of independent associates in India & other 90+ countries, who are trained to educate consumers about proper usage and authenticity. This company does not sell through e-commerce platforms or unauthorized retailers. By checking the authenticity and purchasing only from Herbalife’s independent associates, consumers become active participants in safeguarding their own health.

This awareness initiative is about building a culture of responsibility. Counterfeiting is a shared social problem, one that requires consumers, brands, and authorities to work together. Herbalife’s proactive stance underscores the company’s belief that awareness and collaboration are key to protecting people from fraudulent practices in the wellness sector.

It highlights the importance of maintaining authenticity in its approach to health and wellness. The message is clear: Your health deserves the real thing. Through education, trust, and commitment, the brand continues to set new benchmarks in consumer protection, ensuring that every Herbalife product stands for what it always has - quality, safety, and integrity.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The company offers science-based products in more than 90 markets through independent distributors, who provide basic guidance and support to consumers focused on health and wellness.

