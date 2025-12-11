The latest episode of Herbalife India’s podcast Live Your Best Life, Unscripted brings one of India’s brightest para-badminton stars, Palak Kohli, into a heartfelt and inspiring conversation with Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India. Herbalife’s Live Your Best Life, Unscripted featuring Palak Kohli on Building Mental Strength and Redefining Victory

Palak’s journey is the definition of grit. Born without a left arm, she defied every expectation placed on her. From discovering badminton at 15 to representing India at the Paralympics before the age of 20, her story challenges how society perceives disability, strength, and success.

“I didn’t choose the journey, the journey chose me,” she reflects. “Sport gave me identity. It made me believe I can do everything the world thinks I can’t.”

Throughout the episode, Palak opens up about:

The emotional toll of fitting in as a child

Discovering sport as empowerment

Achieving World No. 3 ranking in singles

The pressure and pride of wearing the India jersey

How discipline and recovery shape peak performance

Her story isn’t just about medals, it’s about mental fortitude. “For every challenge, badminton gave me a stronger comeback.”

With the 2028 Paralympics ahead, she’s determined to push boundaries, not just win titles but change how the world sees athletes like her.

