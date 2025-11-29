Search
Sat, Nov 29, 2025
Hill scores 21 points with five 3-pointers and VCU knocks off Virginia Tech in Bahamas

AP |
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 12:00 am IST

NASSAU, Bahamas — Terrence Hill Jr. scored a career-high 21 points, hitting a career-best five 3-pointers in the process, and VCU defeated Virginia Tech 86-68 on Friday in the third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

VCU led by 10 points at halftime, then opened the second half on a 6-for-6 shooting spree. The Rams' 14-4 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Hill, gave them a 59-39 lead near the 16-minute mark.

The Hokies rallied, at one point making seven free throws in a 9-0 run that made it 65-58 with nine minutes remaining. A 3-pointer by Hill gave VCU a double-digit lead again and a few minutes later his next 3-pointer restored a 10-point lead one more time.

Hill then added a layup and Barry Evans knocked down a 3-pointer for an 80-65 lead with five minutes to go.

Hill, a sophomore, came off the bench in the first half and hit a couple of 3-pointers that helped the Rams take a 38-29 lead with 3 minutes remaining. They scored seven of the last nine points of the half and led 45-35 at the break.

For the game, Hill made 6 of 7 shots overall, including all five of his 3-point attempts. He was 4-for-4 at the free-throw line. Evans scored 17 points, Jadrian Tracey 13 and Lazar Djokovic 11.

Tyler Johnson and Amani Hansberry scored 16 points each and Jaden Schutte added 15 for Virginia Tech .

Virginia Tech: at South Carolina on Tuesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

VCU: Samford visits on Friday.

