The Abhay Bhutada Foundation, in collaboration with Campus Club, recently celebrated the success of MahaGames, Maharashtra’s largest inter-school sports competition, held at The Ritz-Carlton in Pune. With over 50,000 students participating, the event emphasised grassroots sports development. How the Abhay Bhutada Foundation is Transforming Youth Sports in Maharashtra



Saina Nehwal, Olympic medalist and Brand Ambassador, presented gold medals to the winners, inspiring them with her commitment to excellence, discipline, and sporting spirit. The ceremony highlighted the importance of nurturing talent and promoting a culture of hard work and consistency.



Abhay Bhutada Foundation Empowering Young Athletes

Organised by Campus Club and supported by the Abhay Bhutada Foundation, this event serves as a flagship platform for identifying and nurturing young sports talent across Maharashtra. The competition, covering 12 regions, included 12 sports disciplines, from badminton to athletics. The initiative focuses on building teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship in children.



Through this partnership, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation aims to support and encourage young talents, allowing them to develop their skills, compete at higher levels, and reach their full potential. Trupti Abhay Bhutada, Co-Founder of the Foundation, shared her thoughts at the event: “Encouraging children to participate in sports is an investment in a healthier, more disciplined, and confident generation. At the Abhay Bhutada Foundation, we are proud to support platforms like these, which allow young talents to compete, grow, and dream big.”



A Celebration of Excellence

The ceremony featured Dr Vijay Darda and Ruchira Darda, who reaffirmed their commitment to nurturing young athletes. Dr Darda emphasised that true sports development focuses on talent, discipline, and dedication, free from politics. Ruchira Darda added, “This initiative will help future Olympic players develop their skills and nurture outstanding athletes.”



Inspiring the Next Generation

Saina Nehwal inspired the young athletes by sharing her insights on discipline, consistency, and hard work. She also emphasised the role of parents in keeping children focused and away from distractions like excessive social media. Over 2,500 schools participated in the competition, with winners receiving medals, trophies, and cash prizes. The top three schools were awarded ₹5 lakh, ₹3 lakh, and ₹2 lakh, motivating students to push their limits and aim for greatness.



Conclusion

MahaGames continues to grow as a key platform for discovering young sporting talent across Maharashtra. By providing children with opportunities to compete, it promotes a healthy, active, and disciplined generation. With the support of the Abhay Bhutada Foundation, this initiative gives young athletes early access to competitive platforms to develop their skills. It focuses on building a strong sporting pipeline that can produce high-performing athletes in the years ahead.



About Abhay Bhutada Foundation

Founded in 2023, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation was established by CA Abhay Bhutada, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and Chairman of TAB Global Ventures and the Abhay Bhutada Foundation. The Foundation is dedicated to the upliftment, education, and growth of underprivileged sections of society. With a clear focus on long-term impact rather than short-term aid, every initiative is designed to be sustainable and outcome-driven. Fully funded by CA Abhay Bhutada, the Foundation actively supports programmes in education, sports, and cultural preservation. In a short span, its consistent and purpose-led efforts have touched lakhs of lives across Maharashtra.

