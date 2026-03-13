Ibis Academy Expands Across India, Brings Kalyani Priyadarshan Onboard to Support Its Education Vision

India is entering a new era of rapid technological transformation, where education and workforce readiness are central to national growth. With rising global mobility and increasing demand for industry-aligned skills, students are actively seeking alternatives that bridge the gap between conventional degrees and real-world employability. Responding to this shift, Ibis Academy of Higher Education has announced the expansion of its academic presence across metro cities and emerging urban regions, reinforcing its commitment to international education standards. The institution’s expansion across metros and emerging Indian cities underlines its neuro inclusive learning for diverse students profile and its focus on truly international education standards. (Ibis Academy)

Strengthening its expansion, Ibis Academy of Higher Education has onboarded renowned South Indian actress Kalyani Priyadarshan as its Brand Ambassador. The association is not merely a collaboration, but a strategic alignment with the institution’s mission of building an truly education system that is inclusive, adaptive, and internationally accredited.

Ibis Academy’s Neuro-Inclusive Learning system is designed to support students from diverse cognitive backgrounds through personalised learning pathways. This approach helps create an inclusive academic environment where every learner can grow and succeed based on their individual strengths. By combining accessible international education opportunities, guidance, and globally recognised academic standards, Ibis Academy positions itself as an institution that adapts to India’s evolving, career-focused education landscape. The academy offers industry-oriented training programmes that equip students with the knowledge and practical skills needed to succeed in today’s workforce.

Brand Ambassador Association

Kalyani Priyadarshan, an actress known for her work across films, represents the mindset and aspirations of today’s generation and this association supports Ibis Academy’s mission to promote inclusive education aligned with global standards. Ibis Academy is committed to delivering international learning opportunities that help students develop careers and every Ibis learner reflects the institution’s global vision, values, and commitment to education standards.

Sharing her thoughts on the association, Kalyani Priyadarshan said that her collaboration with Ibis Academy is inspired by its vision of delivering inclusive, and international education in India.

Academic Positioning in a Changing Education Market

In today’s education environment, students carefully look for institutions that meet global quality standards when choosing higher education. Ibis Academy is the first reported institution in India accredited by IACET (International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training), a globally recognised accrediting body whose standards are upheld by organisations including the training divisions of the U.S. Army and NASA, the American Heart Association, and leading American educational institutions such as Duke University, Wharton School and Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Ibis Academy’s IACET accreditation confirms that its programmes follow internationally recognised standards, giving students greater recognition in global job markets. The institution currently offers over 20+ Professional Diploma and PG Diploma programs in India across sectors, including: Global Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Hospital Administration, Human Resource Management, Neuro Digital Marketing & Brand Management, Advanced Business Administration, Global Business Administration, Banking & Financial Services, Corporate Administration & Service Management, Advanced Financial Management & Accounting, Aviation & Airport Management, Data Science, AI & Machine Learning, Medical Coding, Fitness Training, making it an option for higher education in Kerala.

Students who have completed Plus Two or degree programmes can choose from both online and offline learning modes, ensuring flexibility and accessibility. Notably, Ibis offers a specialised PG Diploma in Fitness Training aligned with global certification standards, addressing the international demand for qualified fitness and wellness professionals.

Technology Integration and Industry Relevance

As automation and AI reshape global job markets, Ibis Academy integrates technologies within its curriculum framework. The institution incorporates AI-powered education, featuring AI-integrated modules, AR-enabled tools, VR-supported classrooms, and industry-led mentoring sessions to support experiential learning. This technology-driven approach complements its neuro-inclusive learning structure, ensuring that students not only acquire theoretical knowledge but also develop adaptability, digital fluency, and applied expertise, competencies valued by employers worldwide.

Recognition and Institutional Presence

Ibis Academy operates more than eight campuses featuring modern infrastructure and learning environments. The institution is the only organisation in Kerala and one among 14 across India to receive the State-of-the-Art Education Provider Award from the Ministry of Skill Development, Government of India. It has also been honored with the Global Excellence Award and the Times Business Iconic Global Education Provider Award. Additionally, Ibis is an approved training Partner of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), reinforcing its credibility within India’s structured skill development framework.

With employability emerging as a key benchmark for education providers, Ibis Academy conducts structured placement drives and employer engagement initiatives across multiple sectors. The institution reports that thousands of students transition into professional careers annually after completing their programmes.

Conclusion

As India strengthens its position as a global talent hub, institutions that combine international accreditation, neuro-inclusive systems, skill-based certifications, and scalable access models are expected to shape the next phase of educational transformation. Through its strategic expansion, IACET-accredited framework, and ambassador-led outreach, Ibis Academy of Higher Education aims to contribute to this evolving ecosystem where education extends beyond degrees to building adaptable, inclusive, and globally competitive professionals.

