Indian Policymakers, Industry Leaders to Discuss Sustainable Development Pathways at WEF Davos

Senior policymakers, industry leaders and institutional investors are set to participate in a high-level roundtable discussion on sustainable development during the second day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos. The session is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and will bring together representatives from the government and private sector to deliberate on strategies for advancing sustainability in the real economy. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the World Economic Forum. (@HemantSorenJMM)

The meeting will see the participation of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghavi, along with senior executives from Indian and global companies, policy experts and institutional investors. The discussion is expected to focus on identifying practical approaches to integrate sustainable development goals across sectors amid evolving global economic and environmental conditions.

According to officials, the roundtable will examine how governments and businesses can align policies, investments and operational strategies to support sustainable growth. With global sustainability targets entering a critical phase, the emphasis is shifting from setting ambitious goals to ensuring their effective execution across industries without disrupting economic competitiveness.

Participants are expected to deliberate on the challenges posed by accelerating changes in climate, resource availability and technological adoption. These shifts, officials noted, have increased the need for coordinated action among governments, businesses and investors to embed sustainability into core economic activities rather than treating it as a parallel objective.

Key areas of discussion will include energy transition, infrastructure development, manufacturing processes, technology deployment and human resource development. The session will also focus on policy coherence, the role of management and leadership in implementation, and operating in a fragmented global environment while creating long-term value.

A significant part of the discussion will centre on moving beyond pilot projects to large-scale implementation of sustainable solutions. Participants are expected to share insights on scaling up proven models, coordinating public and private sector efforts, and integrating sustainability with productivity and operational efficiency.

The roundtable aims to provide a practical understanding of how sustainability initiatives can be mainstreamed across sectors, addressing both policy-level alignment and on-ground execution. By bringing together policymakers and industry leaders, the session is intended to facilitate dialogue on balancing economic growth with environmental and social considerations.

India’s engagement at the WEF this year includes a series of discussions and meetings focused on investment, innovation and sustainable development. In previous editions, Indian states and the central government have used the Davos platform to highlight policy reforms, investment opportunities and long-term development priorities.

Officials said the outcomes of the roundtable discussion are expected to contribute to ongoing policy and industry conversations on sustainable growth, particularly in the context of emerging markets navigating global economic uncertainty and climate-related challenges.