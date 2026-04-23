Is your crypto exchange SAFU? A technical framework for evaluating platform integrity

In the high-stakes world of digital asset trading, questions such as “Is a crypto exchange safe?” or "Is my money safe?” are no longer a passing concern; it’s where most users begin. What used to be a simple check has now become a core requirement before participating in the market. Binance exemplifies these principles, having secured a full licensing suite in 2025, reinforcing its commitment to user safety and trust in the evolving market. (Adobe Stock)

SAFU is short for the Secure Asset Fund for Users and has become widely used as shorthand for safety. In the current crypto landscape, trust is no longer built solely on brand familiarity. It increasingly depends on what can be verified—through cryptographic systems, operational design, and regulatory oversight.

To navigate this, investors can use a four-pillar framework: transparency of assets, security infrastructure, regulatory accountability, and active user protection. Using Binance—the world’s largest exchange based on trading volume and user base—as a reference point illustrates how these elements will come together in practice in 2026.

Pillar 1: Transparency of assets At its most basic level, every exchange must answer a straightforward question: “Do I actually hold the assets I claim to hold?”

A digital asset exchange is expected to maintain 1:1 backing for all user deposits.

The Mechanics of Proof of Reserves (PoR) A strong transparency system relies on Proof of Reserves (PoR). This process uses cryptographic proofs to show that an exchange’s on-chain holdings are sufficient to cover its liabilities to users.

By late 2025, Binance’s PoR system verified approximately $162.8 billion in user assets across 45 separate asset categories.

This system is built on three technical foundations:

Merkle Tree Verification

A Merkle tree is a data structure designed for efficient and secure verification of large datasets. For users, this means they can independently confirm that their account balance is included in the total reserve pool, without needing access to other users’ data. It maintains privacy while still allowing verification of the total.

zk-SNARKs Integration

To strengthen both privacy and validation, advanced exchanges use Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs). This allows the platform to prove that its reserve claims are valid and that it remains solvent, without revealing sensitive internal information such as wallet structures. Binance also publishes its cold wallet addresses for major assets such as BTC and ETH, allowing anyone to verify holdings on-chain at any time.

1:1 Backing and Collateralisation

The collateralisation ratio remains a key indicator. For example, Binance’s Bitcoin reserves have been recorded at over 102%, indicating that the exchange holds more Bitcoin than it owes to users. Importantly, these calculations exclude corporate assets, which are kept in separate wallets to avoid any commingling of funds. This structure also reflects a zero-debt model, where user liabilities are fully backed without reliance on borrowed capital. The SAFU fund In addition to reserves, some platforms maintain a secondary buffer for extreme scenarios. The Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) was introduced in July 2018 following a security incident that highlighted the need for a dedicated emergency reserve.

The structure of the fund is designed to be ongoing:

Funding Protocol

10% of all spot trading fees are automatically allocated to the SAFU fund on a daily basis.

The 2025 Bitcoin Pivot

The fund has been maintained at approximately $1 billion since early 2023. In 2025, it was converted from stablecoins into 15,000 BTC.

Public Accountability

The Bitcoin wallet address is publicly disclosed, allowing anyone to verify the balance on-chain at any time.

Value Maintenance

If market movements (BTC price fluctuations) cause the fund’s value to drop below $800 million, it is replenished to maintain the $1 billion target. Pillar 2: Security architecture Even with transparency, infrastructure security remains essential. A platform can be transparent and still be vulnerable if its systems are not properly secured.

Cold Storage and the Air-Gap Strategy A large majority of user assets – often 90% or more – are held in cold wallet storage. These offline environments, physically disconnected from the internet, significantly reduce exposure to remote attacks. Strong platforms also guarantee the protection of all user data through end-to-end encryption, both in transit and at rest, in addition to their storage architecture.

Only the liquidity required for daily withdrawals is maintained in online “hot” wallets.

The individual entry point Many breaches occur at the user level rather than within the system itself. To address this, exchanges may provide tools that help users secure their accounts:

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Required for login, withdrawals, and account changes.

Withdrawal Whitelisting

Restricts withdrawals to pre-approved wallet addresses.

Anti-Phishing Codes

A user-defined code is included in official emails to help identify legitimate communication.

Real-Time Anomaly Detection

AI-driven systems monitor unusual activity, such as unexpected login locations or withdrawal patterns, and may temporarily restrict transactions until they are verified. Regular third-party penetration testing is also used to identify vulnerabilities and strengthen system resilience through independent audits by certified professionals. Pillar 3: Regulatory Accountability The digital asset industry has gradually moved away from operating in a regulatory vacuum. As the market matures, exchanges are increasingly aligning with established financial regulators.

The ADGM/FSRA Milestone In December 2025, Binance secured a full licensing suite from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), which is regarded as a stringent regulatory body aligned with IOSCO global standards. Importantly, this licensing applies to Binance’s global platform, Binance.com, rather than being limited to regional operations.

According to Binance CEO Richard Teng, “ADGM is one of the most respected financial regulators globally—this shows Binance meets the international standards for compliance, governance, risk management, and consumer protection.”

Regulated activities under this framework formally commenced on January 5, 2026.

A 20-Jurisdiction Footprint The ADGM licence forms part of a wider regulatory strategy across 20 jurisdictions.

In India, for example, the platform is registered as a reporting entity with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND). It is also required to follow Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) guidelines, which mandate clear risk disclosures and limit the use of exaggerated claims.

Pillar 4: Active user protection Some risks originate outside the platform itself, including phishing attempts, impersonation, and third-party scams.

Intercepting Threats in Real-Time A secure platform acts as a guardian. This active protection includes:

Scam Prevention Tooling

Transactions to flagged addresses may trigger warnings or be blocked. Some platforms also provide mechanisms to assist in recovering assets sent to incorrect addresses, depending on network and transaction conditions.

Law Enforcement Cooperation

Dedicated teams work with authorities to track and freeze stolen assets.

Education as Defense

Platforms such as Binance Academy provide resources to help users understand risks before they encounter them. Additionally, institutional-grade custody practices are often used to ensure that user assets are stored and managed according to high-security standards.

Understanding the risks These four pillars provide a structured way to evaluate a platform, but they do not remove the inherent risks associated with the VDA category.

Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

The information provided here is intended for educational purposes and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of safety or future outcomes. Participation in digital asset markets should not be considered a solution to financial challenges or other personal circumstances.

The objective is to help users better understand how to assess platform infrastructure and recognise market volatility before making decisions. Read more on the Binance Risk Warning page.

The Investor’s Checklist: Taking Personal Responsibility Even the most secure platform has limits if user credentials are compromised. A significant portion of losses continues to arise from phishing, counterfeit websites or impersonation scams.

Before engaging with any exchange, consider these checks:

Verify the URL and App Source

Phishing sites often use small variations in domain names. Always confirm that the domain is correct.

Audit the Regulatory Status

Check official regulator registers (such as the FSRA or relevant local authorities) to verify claims.

The “Too Good to be True” Test

Claims of guaranteed returns or promises that digital asset trading can solve financial problems are considered red flags. Safety in digital asset markets is a shared responsibility. By evaluating exchanges across transparency, security, regulatory alignment, and user protection and applying basic personal checks, users can make more informed decisions about whether a platform meets their expectations of safety.

Note to the Reader: Readers are advised that crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and involve significant risks. There may be no regulatory recourse for losses arising from such transactions.

Hindustan Times/HTDS shall not, in any manner, be responsible or liable for the content of the article or advertisement, including the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, or affirmations expressed therein, and is absolved from any legal action or enforceable claims. This content is for informational and awareness purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.