Jimmie Johnson adds Bryce Harper, Andy Roddick and other winners as investors to his NASCAR team

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is adding some big-time winners to his race team.

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Johnson announced a strategic ownership group for Legacy Motor Club on Thursday that includes championship athletes, Grammy Award winners, entrepreneurs, investors, motorsport greats and cultural leaders. Johnson remains the team's majority owner.

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The Legacy investors include six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, four-time IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti, two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper, Indianapolis 500 winner Tony Kanaan, former U.S. Open champion Andy Roddick, 11-time surfing world champion Kelly Slater and six-time MLB All-Star Chase Utley.

The group also includes three-time Grammy Award winner Darius Rucker, Emmy Award-winning chef Guy Fieri, Amway co-founder Jen Rubio and CrossHarbor Capital co-founder Sam Byrne.

“This is not a traditional ownership group,” Johnson said in a statement. “It is a collection of people who understand competition, leadership, innovation, storytelling and how enduring organizations are built. They come from different worlds but share a common belief: that Legacy can become something fundamentally different within motorsports and culture.”

The ownership group reflects Legacy's ambition to build a modern motorsports organization that competes at the highest level on the track while building relevance across media, partnerships, hospitality and fan experience.

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{{^usCountry}} “Great organizations are built by people who understand what it takes to win — but also what it takes to build,” Johnson said. “The caliber, diversity and perspective of this group speak directly to where Legacy is headed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Great organizations are built by people who understand what it takes to win — but also what it takes to build,” Johnson said. “The caliber, diversity and perspective of this group speak directly to where Legacy is headed.” {{/usCountry}}

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Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management co-own Legacy, which fields two full-time cars in the Cup Series. Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek drive for Legacy, which also fields a third entry at some events for Johnson.

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