Jumble Tumble Eyes 100 Centers by 2030, Aims to Redefine Indoor Play for Kids in India

What began as a conversation between two mothers frustrated with the lack of safe play areas in Mumbai has now grown into one of India’s most beloved indoor play brands — Jumble Tumble. Founded by Hanisha Shah, Zeenal Jaswani, and Vartika Shah, Jumble Tumble is not just a play zone — it's a movement to bring joy, creativity, and safe recreation to children across India. Jumble Tumble has become a brand that speaks to families across social and economic spectrums.

“This all started around nine years ago. Our kids were young and we saw how Mumbai lacked safe spaces to play,” Hanisha said on The Success Playbook Podcast by Expertrons and Shine. “The concept of indoor play areas was fairly new then, and we knew there was huge demand for it.”

Today, Jumble Tumble has thriving centers in Mumbai including Andheri, Thane, Bandra, and Lower Parel, all seeing high footfall, especially during weekends and holidays. "We’ve optimized our layout so we can have maximum occupancy without compromising on the safety and comfort of the kids," Hanisha explained. From birthday party bookings to ninja courses and rope structures, the brand has become synonymous with experiential play and celebration.

What truly sets Jumble Tumble apart is its deep investment in branding and emotional connection. “It had to be magical, exciting, trustworthy,” said Zeenal. “Kids needed to feel it was a world designed for them, and parents needed to feel it was safe, clean, and thoughtfully curated. So we designed the brand tone, characters, and space to reflect that.”

The founders have leveraged digital marketing and community-building to great effect. “We connected with mother bloggers and built our brand on trust,” said Zeenal. “Some of them even trust us blindly with their kids now. That kind of brand love is rare.” Jatin Solanki, the podcast host and Co-founder of Expertrons, added, “You’ve brought creativity and care together to create something that’s not just a business—it’s joy in physical form. It’s inspiring to see how you've built a brand that kids love and parents trust.”

With more than one lakh children already served, Jumble Tumble has bigger dreams for the future. “By 2030, we want to scale to 100 centers, not just in metros but also in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Families everywhere are hungry for safe and good quality recreation. We want every child to have at least one great memory of Jumble Tumble,” Hanisha shared.

Zeenal added, “We want to evolve into a kids lifestyle brand. That includes educational play kits, merchandise, character-driven experiences—ensuring kids can interact with Jumble Tumble in different ways, not just within the play zone.”

To enable this expansion, Jumble Tumble has also launched a partner program. With formats like Playbox and Playzone, investments start as low as ₹8–20 lakhs. “We take care of everything—design, training, operations,” Hanisha explained. “And we offer continuous marketing support,” added Zeenal. “We manage social media, help generate leads, and ensure the experience is consistent across locations.”

When asked about advice for aspiring women entrepreneurs, Hanisha simply said: “Just take the first step. That’s all it takes.” Zeenal added, “Say yes to your ideas before anyone else does.”

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.