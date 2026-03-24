Kejriwal flags rising airfares after removal of price cap, urges regulation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed concern over rising airfares following the Centre’s decision to remove the cap on domestic ticket prices, warning that the move could make air travel unaffordable for the middle class. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal raises concerns over rising airfares following removal of price caps, in New Delhi.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation’s decision to lift fare restrictions from March 23 has sparked debate over the potential impact on travel costs.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, “Airfares are increasingly going out of reach for the middle class. The government is removing the cap on airfares, which might trigger a sharp rise in ticket prices.”

He added that air travel is no longer a luxury but a necessity for many, particularly for work and family-related travel, and called for greater regulatory oversight.

“The government should work to regulate airfares more effectively instead of leaving them entirely to market forces,” he said.

The removal of fare caps had earlier been introduced during the pandemic to stabilise pricing and support the aviation sector.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s order, while fare caps have been lifted to allow market-based pricing, the government has explicitly retained the authority to intervene if required. The ministry has reserved the right to reimpose fare controls or take other regulatory measures in public interest, signalling that it will continue to monitor airfare trends and step in if prices rise sharply.