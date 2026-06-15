Kejriwal urges support for CM Mann, says Punjab pulled out of ‘dark phase’ under AAP

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Punjab had emerged from a “dark phase” under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and urged people to ensure that the government's work continues. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, along with AAP state president Aman Arora and other leaders, during a roadshow in Mohali on Sunday. (HT_PRINT)

Addressing a gathering during a roadshow in Mohali held to thank voters for the party's victory in the municipal corporation elections, Kejriwal alleged that drug abuse had spread across Punjab during previous governments led by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), BJP and Congress.

“CM Bhagwant Mann has pulled Punjab out of that dark phase with great effort. Good work has begun and it must not stop,” Kejriwal said.

He claimed that no Punjab government had received as much public support after four-and-a-half years in office as the AAP government currently enjoys. Kejriwal also cited the government's welfare initiatives, including free electricity, Aam Aadmi Clinics and health insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh.

He said women would soon begin receiving monthly financial assistance under the government's proposed scheme and appealed to people to support Mann for another term.

Opposition targeted Kejriwal accused previous governments of pushing Punjab towards decline and said voters had endorsed AAP's work through the municipal election results.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also attacked the opposition, alleging that leaders of the SAD and Congress had “looted” Punjab and urging people to remain cautious of them.

“The love people are giving us cannot be measured in any currency. What you are seeing now is only the trailer; the full picture is yet to come,” Mann said.

He claimed AAP had broken the cycle of power alternation between traditional parties and said the government was carrying out a “clean-up” of the state administration.

Roadshow in Mohali The roadshow drew large crowds in Mohali, with supporters lining the route and showering flower petals on the leaders' convoy. Senior AAP leaders, including Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, were also present.

BJP hits back Responding to the remarks made by the AAP leaders, BJP leader Parminder Singh Brar accused the Bhagwant Mann government of failing to address law-and-order concerns and claimed the BJP would contest the next Punjab Assembly elections independently.

Brar said the party had ruled out any alliance and would seek a mandate on the basis of its own programme and governance record elsewhere in the country, reported news agency ANI.

"The BJP will contest elections on all 117 seats on its own strength and form the government. There will be no alliance with any party. The message is clear: the BJP will contest all 117 seats and form the government. We will present our vision, agenda, and the report cards from other states to the people of Punjab and win their hearts. Bhagwant Mann has mortgaged the state," he said.

Questioning the state's security situation, Brar alleged that the government had failed to ensure safety even for its own personnel. "If police personnel themselves are not safe here, what hope is there for the common man? I tell Bhagwant Mann - only four months remain; set Punjab right, for you will not get another chance after this. The people of Punjab will give the BJP a chance," he stated.

(With ANI inputs)