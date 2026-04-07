Kejriwal writes to Gujarat CM alleging crackdown on AAP leaders ahead of local polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has written to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel alleging a “systematic crackdown” on party leaders and workers ahead of local body elections in the state. Kejriwal alleges systematic targeting of AAP workers in Gujarat, citing numerous arrests and intimidation by police ahead of local elections.

In his letter, Kejriwal claimed that 145 FIRs have been registered and more than 160 AAP workers arrested in the past three months. He also cited inputs suggesting a plan to detain a larger number of party members, alleging that such actions were aimed at weakening the party’s electoral participation.

The AAP chief further alleged a pattern in recent cases where party workers were booked under serious charges, including attempt to murder, following local altercations. He claimed that in several instances, police acted “one-sidedly” without adequate investigation.

Kejriwal also raised concerns over alleged intimidation, stating that police personnel had visited the homes of party workers and pressured them. He questioned whether elections could be “free and fair” if opposition leaders were jailed ahead of polls.

Referring to a recent incident, he said Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi was arrested when he visited a police station regarding alleged detentions of party workers. Gadhvi was later granted bail, according to reports.

Police officials, however, said that action in such cases was taken in accordance with law and due procedure, and denied allegations of any bias or targeted crackdown.

The AAP convenor has sought an urgent meeting with Patel, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to discuss the issue. He also stated that despite being in power in Punjab, his party “does not misuse state machinery” and believes in constitutional processes.

There was no immediate response from the Gujarat government on the allegations.