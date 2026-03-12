Lighthouse Learning Partners with Early Learning Village to Strengthen Early Childhood Education

Lighthouse Learning Group, an Early Childhood and K-12 education group in India, today announced a partnership with Early Learning Village (ELV), a Gurugram-based early years institution known for its child-centred, research-led approach. The partnership marks a step toward strengthening and scaling a globally referenced early childhood education model in India. Lighthouse Learning Group partners with Early Learning Village to enhance early childhood education in India. (Lighthouse Learning Group)

The collaboration brings together ELV’s intentionally small-group, thoughtfully designed learning environment with Lighthouse Learning’s institutional depth, governance expertise, and experience in nurturing and expanding education brands across geographies. Rooted in shared values and a long-term vision for academic progress, the partnership aims to extend ELV’s distinctive philosophy beyond Gurugram into new cities.

Founded on a commitment to child-centric, research-led pedagogy, ELV has built a reputation for delivering globally aligned curriculum frameworks within curated learning spaces. Its immersive early learning ecosystem integrates global best practices with contextual relevance, prioritising emotional security, cognitive growth, and holistic development.

With over two decades of experience, Lighthouse Learning Group brings academic and governance frameworks that support measured growth while preserving institutional identity. Its strategic partnerships, including with Heritage Xperiential Schools in Gurugram, reflect its ability to enable expansion while remaining aligned to each institution’s core vision and ethos.

Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder & Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning Group, said, “We are delighted to partner with Early Learning Village, an institution that exemplifies the highest quality in early childhood education with strong philosophy and deep academic integrity. ELV represents a differentiated, globally benchmarked early years model that aligns closely with our values. We look forward to supporting Priya and Heba as we extend ELV’s framework into new cities while preserving the quality, integrity, and intentionality that define the institution.”

Pradeep Jolly, Co-Founder, Early Learning Village, commented, “ELV has always been built on the belief that early childhood education must be intentional, research-backed, and deeply nurturing. As we look toward expansion, it was essential to partner with an organisation that values institutional integrity as much as we do. Lighthouse Learning’s experience in scaling education brands thoughtfully gives us the confidence to grow while preserving the culture, standards, and child-centric ethos that define ELV.”

Priya Dhawan, Co-Founder, Early Learning Village, added, “Educational excellence and a deeply child-centric philosophy have always been at our core. As we enter our next phase of growth, strong governance and long-term sustainability are critical. Lighthouse Learning brings the institutional depth required to support this journey, enabling thoughtful scale while safeguarding the quality and globally aligned, research-led approach that define ELV.”

Heba Zaidi Khosla, Co-Founder, Early Learning Village, said, “At this stage of ELV’s journey, it was important for us to find a partner that deeply understands and respects our philosophy. Lighthouse Learning shares our belief in intentional, research-driven environments and long-term institutional strength. This partnership allows us to expand beyond Gurugram while preserving the personalised approach that defines ELV.”

With a shared commitment to quality, governance, and purposeful expansion, Lighthouse Learning Group and Early Learning Village aim to create a sustainable growth pathway in India’s early childhood education segment, establishing ELV as a notable early years institution across key urban markets.

LoEstro Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Early Learning Village and its management on the partnership. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas served as the legal advisor to Lighthouse Learning Group, while Ernst & Young LLP acted as the financial advisor to the Group.

To know more, please visit: www.lighthouse-learning.com

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.