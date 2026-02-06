The most common business structure in America is also the riskiest one. Sole proprietorships account for roughly 73 percent of all U.S. businesses, according to the IRS. Most of them were never formally “started” at all—if you earn income from freelance work, consulting, or selling goods without forming a separate entity, you’re a sole proprietor by default. No paperwork required. No filing fee. And no legal barrier between your business debts and your personal bank account. LLC vs Sole Proprietorship: What the Tax Savings, Liability Protection, and Hidden Costs Actually Look Like

The alternative that most small business owners eventually consider is a limited liability company. An LLC creates a legal wall between you and your business. It costs something to set up—filing fees range from $35 to $500 depending on the state—and it requires a modest amount of ongoing maintenance. Whether that trade-off is worth it depends on your income, your industry, and how much personal risk you’re willing to carry. LLCBuddy, which tracks LLC formation requirements, costs, and compliance rules across all 50 U.S. states, publishes one of the more comprehensive breakdowns of what each structure actually costs to form and maintain. The comparison below draws on that data alongside IRS guidance and state-level filings.

What a Sole Proprietorship Actually Is (and Isn’t) A sole proprietorship isn’t something you create. It’s what exists when you start earning business income without forming a separate legal entity. A graphic designer billing clients through PayPal is a sole proprietor. An Etsy seller shipping handmade jewellery is a sole proprietor. A consultant invoicing through their personal bank account is a sole proprietor. The IRS doesn’t require registration. You report business income on Schedule C of your personal Form 1040, pay self-employment tax (15.3 percent on net earnings up to the Social Security wage base of $176,100 in 2025), and that’s it.

The simplicity is genuine. The risk is also genuine. A sole proprietorship offers zero liability protection. If a client sues your business, they’re suing you personally. If the business takes on debt it can’t repay, creditors can pursue your home, car, savings—anything in your name. There is no legal distinction between you and the business. That’s fine for a low-risk side project. It’s a serious problem for anyone earning meaningful income or operating in a field where lawsuits happen.

What an LLC Changes An LLC is a separate legal entity. You create it by filing Articles of Organization with your state’s Secretary of State and paying a one-time filing fee. Once active, the LLC owns the business. You own the LLC. That separation is the entire point.

If the business is sued, the LLC’s assets are at risk—not yours personally. If the business owes money, creditors generally cannot go after your personal accounts, your house, or your retirement savings. This protection is not absolute; courts can “pierce the veil” if you commingle personal and business funds or treat the LLC as a shell. But maintained properly, an LLC provides a layer of protection that a sole proprietorship simply cannot offer.

For Indian professionals and NRIs who freelance for U.S. clients or run export-oriented businesses, the distinction matters in a practical way. U.S. clients increasingly require vendors to carry business insurance or operate as a formal entity before signing contracts. An LLC signals legitimacy. A sole proprietorship, fairly or not, signals “side hustle.”

The Tax Differences Are Smaller Than You Think (With One Major Exception) Here’s what surprises most people: by default, a single-member LLC is taxed identically to a sole proprietorship. The IRS treats it as a “disregarded entity.” You report income on Schedule C, you pay self-employment tax on net profits, and your effective tax burden is the same. Forming an LLC does not, on its own, save you a single rupee—or dollar—in taxes.

The exception is the S corporation election. An LLC can file IRS Form 2553 to be taxed as an S corp. Under this election, you pay yourself a “reasonable salary” and take the remaining profit as a distribution. The salary is subject to self-employment tax. The distribution is not. On a business earning $120,000 in net profit, paying yourself a $70,000 salary and taking $50,000 as a distribution saves roughly $7,650 in self-employment tax per year. Over five years, that’s $38,250.

The catch: the S corp election adds real complexity. You must run payroll, file quarterly payroll tax returns, and prepare a separate corporate tax return (Form 1120-S). Accountant fees typically increase by $1,000 to $3,000 per year. The election makes financial sense only when net profits consistently exceed roughly $50,000 to $60,000 annually—below that threshold, the payroll costs outweigh the tax savings.

Both structures also qualify for the Qualified Business Income (QBI) deduction under Section 199A: a 20 percent deduction on qualified business income, subject to income limits ($197,300 for single filers, $394,600 for married filing jointly in 2025). This deduction applies equally to sole proprietors and LLC owners. It is not a reason to choose one structure over the other.

What Each Structure Actually Costs A sole proprietorship costs nothing to start and nothing to maintain at the state level. You may need a local business licence depending on your city or county, but there are no state filing fees, no annual reports, and no registered agent requirements.

An LLC costs $35 to $500 to form, depending on the state. Kentucky is the cheapest at $40 ( ₹3,400). Massachusetts is the most expensive at $500 ( ₹42,000). Most states fall between $50 and $150. After formation, most states require an annual or biennial report ranging from $0 (New Mexico, Arizona, Ohio) to $500 (Massachusetts) or the notorious $800 California franchise tax. If you don’t live in the state where the LLC is formed, add $100 to $300 annually for a registered agent.

For a practical five-year comparison: a sole proprietorship in any state costs $0 in state fees. A New Mexico LLC costs $50 total over five years. A California LLC costs roughly $4,070. The cost of an LLC is entirely state-dependent, which is why the state you choose matters as much as the structure itself.

When a Sole Proprietorship Is the Right Call Not every business needs an LLC. If you’re testing a side project, earning modest income from a low-risk activity, and have few personal assets to protect, a sole proprietorship is fine. The overhead is zero, the tax filing is simple, and you can always convert to an LLC later without losing anything.

Sole proprietorships also make sense for very early-stage ventures where the founder isn’t sure the business will last. Paying $200 in filing fees and setting up a registered agent for a project that might not survive three months is a waste of money. Start lean, validate the idea, and formalise the structure once revenue is consistent.

When You Should Form an LLC Instead The trigger points are clear. If your business earns more than $30,000 to $40,000 per year, the liability protection alone justifies the cost. If you’re in a profession where clients can sue—consulting, design, development, coaching, anything involving deliverables—an LLC is a basic precaution. If you have personal assets worth protecting—a home, savings, investments—operating without liability protection is gambling.

For Indian freelancers and IT professionals billing U.S. clients, an LLC also provides a practical benefit: you can open a U.S. business bank account, accept ACH payments, and invoice through a formal entity. This eliminates the wire transfer friction that many cross-border freelancers deal with. Fintech banks like Mercury and Relay serve non-resident LLC owners, making the process accessible without an in-person U.S. visit.

If net profits exceed $50,000 to $60,000 consistently, consider the S corp election as well. The self-employment tax savings can be substantial, and the added accounting cost is a fraction of what you save. A comparison of LLC formation services and state-specific requirements can help you evaluate costs before filing.

The Mistakes That Cost the Most The most expensive mistake isn’t choosing the wrong structure. It’s forming an LLC and then treating it like a sole proprietorship. If you run personal expenses through the business account, skip the operating agreement, or never file your annual report, you’re inviting a court to ignore the LLC’s liability protection entirely. The legal term is “piercing the corporate veil,” and it happens more often than founders expect.

The second most expensive mistake is forming in a “cheap” state when you actually operate in an expensive one. A Wyoming LLC sounds attractive until you realise that California, where you actually have clients and an office, still requires you to register as a foreign LLC and pay its $800 franchise tax. You’ve now added a state, not avoided one.

For non-resident founders, the most common oversight is ignoring U.S. tax compliance. A foreign-owned single-member LLC must file Form 5472 annually, reporting transactions between the LLC and its foreign owner. The penalty for failing to file is $25,000 per year. Indian founders must additionally comply with RBI’s Overseas Direct Investment reporting under FEMA, and should understand how the India-U.S. DTAA applies to their specific income streams before the first invoice is sent.

The Bottom Line A sole proprietorship is free, simple, and fine for low-stakes ventures. An LLC costs money, requires paperwork, and protects you when something goes wrong. The choice isn’t complicated once you’re honest about the risks. If a lawsuit or a bad debt could materially damage your personal finances, the $50 to $200 it costs to form an LLC in most states is not an expense—it’s insurance.

The growing number of Indian entrepreneurs building U.S.-facing businesses—SaaS founders, IT consultants, e-commerce operators—are overwhelmingly choosing LLCs, and for good reason. The structure provides liability protection, tax flexibility, and the credibility that U.S. clients and payment processors expect. For everyone else, the question is simple: what do you stand to lose if something goes wrong, and is the cost of an LLC worth not finding out?

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

