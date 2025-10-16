Mumbai, October 16, 2025: Lords Mark Industries Ltd., has received US FDA registration for its range of surgical consumables, orthopedic supports, and hygiene products — a milestone that reinforces its manufacturing excellence and strengthens India’s position in the global healthcare supply chain. Lords Mark Industries Ltd.secures US FDA Registration, Reinforces India’s Position in Global Healthcare Manufacturing

US FDA registration represents the highest standard of product safety, quality, and compliance. For Indian manufacturers, it opens doors to regulated international markets such as the United States, European Union, and the Middle East, enabling exponential business growth. For Lords Mark Industries, this marks a defining moment in its global expansion journey, amplifying export opportunities and advancing India’s ambition of becoming a world leader in healthcare manufacturing.

The FDA-approved portfolio covers a wide spectrum of healthcare categories — from medical consumables like Cotton Crepe Bandages, Elastic Adhesive Bandages, Cannula Fixators, and Disinfectant Wet Wipes to rehabilitation and orthopedic products such as abdominal and rib belts, lumbar supports, cervical collars, Taylor’s brace, arm slings, shoulder immobilizers, cockup splints, and knee immobilizers. The Lord’s Joy brand completes the lineup with baby wipes, bed bath wipes, and refreshing wipes.

Global-Grade Manufacturing Backbone

At the heart of this success is Lords Mark Industries Limited, Ultra-modern surgical unit in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, equipped with five integrated divisions and a workforce of over 100 skilled professionals. The plant demonstrates precision engineering and production strength.

The factory follows 5S manufacturing discipline for optimal organization and efficiency, complemented by an integrated QC/QA system that includes multiple checkpoints for inspection, testing, and validation. The infrastructure features five loom machines, TFO and cheese winders, warping and dyeing units, 38 stitching machines, and a fully automated elastic adhesive coater.

This facility complies with ISO 13485:2016, WHO-GMP, CDSCO, cGMP, GLP, Indian FDA, and US FDA norms, ensuring that every product matches international benchmarks for performance, safety, and consistency.

Pioneering New-Age Logistics and Quality Systems

Beyond manufacturing, Lords Mark Industries Limited has redefined its logistics operations with digitally integrated, real-time tracking systems that ensure precision delivery across domestic and export markets. The company’s new predictive logistics framework uses data analytics for route optimization, packaging traceability, and faster turnaround times. These innovations minimize lead time, reduce handling costs, and strengthen the company’s promise of reliability and on-time global delivery.

The company’s six-step Quality Excellence Framework further enhances operational rigor — covering specification definition, stage-wise testing, staff training, performance tracking, corrective actions, and continuous improvement. Every team member is trained to uphold this culture of quality, ensuring that “Hamesha Aapke Saath” is not just a slogan but a daily operational standard.

Speaking on the company’s vision, Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lords Mark Industries Ltd., said: “Our vision is to make Indian-made healthcare solutions global — Superior in quality and affordable in access. FDA registration strengthens our ability to deliver on this promise and expand our presence across international markets.”

Under the leadership of Mr. Manav Teli, Executive Director, Lords Mark Industries Ltd., and supported by Mr. Niraj Oza, Business Head has scaled operations with a strong focus on automation, R&D-led innovation, and sustainable manufacturing.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Manav Teli said: “US FDA registration is a reflection of our team’s dedication to quality and innovation. With advanced automation, stringent QC, and smart logistics, we are building a global healthcare supply chain that is faster, transparent, and technology-driven.”

With this milestone, Lords Mark Industries Limited — which already operates its subsidiary, Lords Mark Global LLC in Texas — joins the distinguished group of Indian healthcare manufacturers with FDA recognition, alongside Sun Pharma, Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s, Biocon, Meril Life Sciences, and Poly Medicure. The establishment of its U.S. arm reinforces the company’s vision to drive homegrown manufacturing in India while strategically capturing the American and allied markets. India now houses over 700 FDA-registered facilities, underscoring its global leadership in compliant, high-quality, and affordable healthcare production.

