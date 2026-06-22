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Madhya Pradesh plans mega Malwa growth region around Indore

Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain-Indore Metropolitan Region plan aims to reshape the Malwa belt into an industrial and tourism hub.

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 09:26 am IST
By Genesis
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Madhya Pradesh is set to launch one of its biggest regional urban development and industrial expansion projects, with the proposed Ujjain-Indore Metropolitan Region (UIMR) expected to transform six districts across the Malwa belt into a major manufacturing, logistics and tourism hub.

Encompassing six districts, the initiative promises job creation, enhanced infrastructure, and eco-friendly development, all under a visionary framework designed to boost the region’s economy and sustainability by 2047.(PTI)

Backed by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav’s long-term development vision, the proposed metropolitan region will cover more than 16,000 square kilometres, spanning six districts, 38 tehsils and 2,781 villages with a combined population of nearly 1.25 crore people.

Officials said the project aims to integrate the growth of Indore with neighbouring urban and semi-urban regions, creating a multi-nodal development network aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ vision.

Industrial expansion and jobs

The proposed region will include more than 13,500 hectares of industrial land and 14 new industrial parks aimed at positioning the Malwa region as a global manufacturing destination.

Key proposals include:

  • Development of Pithampur as an electric vehicle and advanced engineering hub
  • Expansion of Ujjain’s Vikram Udyogpuri as an anchor industrial city
  • Positioning Ratlam as a logistics and export node linked to freight corridors
  • Creation of an estimated five lakh employment opportunities for youth

Officials said the model aims to make farmers direct stakeholders in urban and industrial development instead of only land contributors.

Growth nodes are also planned in Dewas, Dhar, Maksi and Shajapur to reduce pressure on Indore and ensure balanced regional expansion.

Tourism and green development

The project includes a blue-green development policy focused on environmental protection, water conservation and carbon-neutral industrialisation.

Construction restrictions are proposed near water bodies and forest zones, while industries will be required to follow zero liquid discharge norms and promote renewable energy use.

The state also plans to develop a spiritual and heritage tourism circuit connecting Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Mandu and Maheshwar. The government aims to raise tourism’s contribution to the state GDP to 10% by 2047.

Officials said the project would be supported through the proposed Madhya Pradesh Metropolitan Region Planning and Development Act, 2025, under which a dedicated metropolitan authority would oversee long-term planning and infrastructure development.

 
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Home / Genesis / Madhya Pradesh plans mega Malwa growth region around Indore
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