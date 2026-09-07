Madhya Pradesh to host Yatri Parivahan Vision Summit in Indore on September 11-12

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said passenger safety and green mobility are among the government’s key priorities as the state works to expand and modernise its mobility infrastructure. CM Mohan Yadav (PTI File)

In a message on X, Yadav said the Yatri Parivahan Vision Summit-2026, scheduled to be held in Indore on September 11 and 12, will focus on developing a convenient, sustainable and environment-friendly mobility system in the state.

He said Madhya Pradesh was committed to ensuring comfortable, reliable and convenient mobility for every passenger. Public-private partnerships, he added, could play an important role in making public transport and other passenger services more modern, efficient and environmentally sustainable.

Focus on Sugan Parivahan Seva The summit will bring together experts, investors and policymakers to discuss the expansion and strengthening of the Mukhyamantri Sugan Parivahan Seva, according to the state government.

The role of public-private partnerships in expanding the initiative will also be discussed, with deliberations expected to focus on opportunities for investment and collaboration in the passenger transport sector.

Roadmap for greener mobility The summit will focus on identifying new opportunities for greener mobility, improving passenger safety and strengthening connectivity across the state.

Yadav said the event would help create a concrete roadmap for the future of passenger mobility in Madhya Pradesh. The government also sees the summit as an opportunity to attract fresh investments and partnerships to make the state's mobility system more organised, sustainable and technology-enabled.