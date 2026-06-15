Magic Billion Global Skills Academy Partners with Steinbeis University for German Degree Programmes

Magic Billion Global Skills Academy (MBGSA), announced the launch of its Global Degree Program in partnership with Steinbeis University, Germany. The initiative brings global higher education for Indian students at a lower cost. From L to R - Mr. Basab Banerjee, Prof. Dr. Marco Wölfle, Dr. S. S. Mantha, Dr. Santosh Mehrotra, Dr. Handirk von Ungern, Ms. Aditi Banerjee. (Magic Billion Global Skills Academy)

The programme offers a fully accredited Bachelor of Arts-Management from Steinbeis University, Germany — delivered online through weekend batches — at a total fee of under ₹9 Lakhs.

Students with at least 1 year of bachelor’s study from a recognised Indian university are eligible to enrol in this 3 year degree course. The degree holds EU Bologna Recognition and students enrolling under this program will have access across 27 European countries, creating direct pathways to the German Chancenkarte (Opportunity Card) postgraduate programmes and global connection.

Magic Billion is a recruitment and talent management provider, specialising in international job placements for Indian youth, having placed more than 3000 Indians in OECD countries. Together with IndiaWorks, its exclusive partner company in Germany, it has a vision of placing 10,000 skilled Indian professionals in Germany alone by 2030. Magic Billion ensures that candidates receive all elements of upskilling, support and guidance throughout their professional journey.

Aditi Banerjee, CEO & Co-Founder, Magic Billion & Co-CEO & Co-Founder, IndiaWorks, Highlighted that, "India has 600 million people below 25 — only 12 million enter the workforce every year. The challenge is not only offering courses but equipping them with the desired skill sets that is required to ensure job placements. This programme bridges that gap with a globally credentialed pathway our youth urgently needs."

Dr. Handirk von Ungern-Sternberg, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of IndiaWorks, spoke to the programme's longer-term ambition — extending beyond the degree itself: “Education is only the first step. Through IndiaWorks, we are committed to supporting graduates in building structured, meaningful pathways to international career opportunities. India's talent is world-class; our role is to ensure the world sees it.”

Prof. Dr. Marco Wölfle, Academic Director at Steinbeis University, highlighted during the launch that “the programme's distinctive earn-while-you-learn model — ensures a >90% placement on completion”.

For more information about the programme, please visit the website https://magicbillion.in/online-german-degree-from-india/ or contact the admissions team at admissiongdp@mbgsa.com

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