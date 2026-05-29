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    Mattresses in India (2026): 10 Picks for Every Budget

    The Duroflex Airboost 3.8 mattress is highly rated for its adaptive support, breathable design, and pressure relief features. 

    Published on: May 29, 2026 7:48 PM IST
    By Genesis
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    Buying a mattress in India in 2026 is genuinely confusing. You're choosing between dozens of brands, a glossary of material terms, and a price range that stretches from 5,000 to 5,00,000. The market has also fundamentally changed, with new materials and innovative sleep surfaces redefining the way people experience comfort and support. With so many options available online and in stores today, choosing a mattress that truly matches your comfort preference can feel overwhelming, and that’s a challenge most people face.

    Mattresses in India (2026): 10 Picks for Every Budget
    Mattresses in India (2026): 10 Picks for Every Budget

    We’ve made your task much easier. Based on materials, sleep science, construction quality, and real-world suitability for Indian conditions, here are ten mattresses that earn their place, one for nearly every budget, body type, and use case.

    10 Mattresses in India

    1. Duroflex Airboost 3.8 Bionix Ice Pro