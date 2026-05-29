Buying a mattress in India in 2026 is genuinely confusing. You're choosing between dozens of brands, a glossary of material terms, and a price range that stretches from ₹5,000 to ₹5,00,000. The market has also fundamentally changed, with new materials and innovative sleep surfaces redefining the way people experience comfort and support. With so many options available online and in stores today, choosing a mattress that truly matches your comfort preference can feel overwhelming, and that’s a challenge most people face.

Mattresses in India (2026): 10 Picks for Every Budget